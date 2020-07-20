Wisconsin’s largest teachers unions call for online school

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teachers unions for Wisconsin’s five largest school districts are asking Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s top health and education officials to keep schools closed at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter sent Monday was signed by union leaders for teachers in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine.

It was sent to Evers, Department of Public Instruction Secretary Carolyn Stanford Taylor, and Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.

The Milwaukee and Madison districts have already announced that they plan to start the school year with online instruction only and will reassess later. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin