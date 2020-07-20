Wisconsin’s largest teachers unions call for online school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teachers unions for Wisconsin’s five largest school districts are asking Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s top health and education officials to keep schools closed at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter sent Monday was signed by union leaders for teachers in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine.
It was sent to Evers, Department of Public Instruction Secretary Carolyn Stanford Taylor, and Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.
The Milwaukee and Madison districts have already announced that they plan to start the school year with online instruction only and will reassess later.
