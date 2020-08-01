Wisconsin’s mask mandate begins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Saturday, Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate went into effect.

D Muenster, Owner of Furs & Clothing of Distinction in downtown Green Bay said she’s been noticing a good amount of face coverings out on the street.

“I have to say, I’m really quite impressed,” she said. “I’m seeing probably 98 percent of the people wearing masks.”

Businesses like Furs and Clothing of Distinction now have a new sign up in the windows, notifying customers that a face covering is required to enter.

“We only had one customer and that was two days ago that said ‘I’m waiting ’til the last possible minute to have to wear it,'” D said.

That minute has come.

“We need to get this thing in check,” D said, “and even though they’re really uncomfortable and when it’s this hot, it’s not the most pleasant thing but we’ve got to try to keep people alive.”

In Wisconsin’s neighboring states, this is nothing new.

Natalie Loden was in town, visiting her daughter from the suburbs of Chicago, “we’ve been doing the mask a lot longer,” she said.

Coming from a place where masks have been the norm for a while, Natalie noticed some discrepancies.

“We were surprised at the farmers’ market,” she said. “I thought everybody, i thought it should be required when going into the farmers market. Which, I guess eventually they might start doing that.”

At the farmers’ market, more visitors from out of state were surprised that Wisconsin’s mandate had just begun.

“I was surprised that you guys were just starting now, ” Kym Frazer from Michigan said. “We’ve had ours for six or eight weeks now.”

They’ve had weeks to get on board with an idea that Wisconsinites are just now facing.

“I feel like a lot of people in Wisconsin don’t take it as seriously just because the culture here is a little more seriously,” Alex Loden, a Green Bay resident said, “but I think people should take it very seriously, you know, covid’s not a joke.”