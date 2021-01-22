Wisconsin’s mobile vaccination teams have busy first week

(WFRV) – During their first week, Wisconsin’s mobile vaccination teams administered close to 500 vaccines across the state.

According to a release, the teams are made up of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard and vaccinators from the University of Wisconsin system.

“The purpose of mobile vaccination teams is to help support and assist our local partners in their vaccination efforts. Local health departments that may exceed their capacity with staffing, resources, or space can put in a resource request with the State Emergency Operations Center through Wisconsin Emergency Management,” says Kay Mittelstadt-Lock, of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to the National Guard, once a request for assistance is approved, the state deploys a mobile vaccination team to the area. That team consists of four members of the Wisconsin National Guard and two vaccinators – many of whom are University of Wisconsin system students.

The students, who generally are pharmacy students or entering medical fields, get hands-on experience, clinical hours, and potentially some tuition reimbursement, depending on their degree program.

According to Capt. David Eischen, 36 Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently staffing nine mobile vaccination teams with four members each. The state and the National Guard expect that number to grow.

The team administered more than 60 vaccines in the area on the first day. By the end of the week the teams had administered nearly 500 vaccines after supporting clinics in Eau Claire, Baraboo, and in Greendale.