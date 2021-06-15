Wisconsin’s total cases near 612k, more than 2.58 million vaccinated

TUESDAY 6/15/2021, 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 611,719 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,208 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 2,782 known cases of B.1.1.7, 56 cases of B.1.351, 622 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and 198 cases of the P.1 variant.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 611,819 611,719 (+100) Received one dose of vaccine 2,862,456 (49.2%) 2,859,160 (49.1%) Fully vaccinated 2,588,733 (44.5%) 2,576,201 (44.2%) COVID-19 deaths 7,212 7,208 (+2 new) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating the reports on the weekends.

The Wisconsin DHS is no longer reporting the number of patients ever hospitalized, active, and recovered COVID-19 cases.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 182 patients. Of those, 63 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 36.5% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of June 8, DHS is reporting a total of 5,782,655 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 5,382,350 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, June 9, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 27 are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity levels, 42 are experiencing medium, while 3 are in the lows.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Fond du Lac County is reporting a growing trajectory.

Green Lake, Kewaunee, Oconto, and Waushara are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

No counties are reporting a shrinking high case activity level.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Calumet, Door, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago County.

Brown County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county shrinking in medium case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.