1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay cancel ‘2020 Power of the Purse’ event

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay announced on Monday that the 2020 Power of the Purse fundraising event scheduled for September 17 is cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

In a message to the sponsors of the event, Women’s Fund President Kate Hogan said, “After weighing the ongoing and evolving nationwide effects of COVID-19, speaking with Power of the Purse committee chairs, the Women’s Fund past president, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation (GGBCF) and discussing the pros and cons at the executive committee level, it was clear to all that the best course of action was to cancel this year’s event.”

The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay added that they have started planning for the 2021 Power of the Purse event that will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Natalie Stavas.

“We believe the 2021 Power of the Purse will be an incredible event and generously welcomed back with enthusiasm,“ shared Hogan.

In the meantime, the organization is encouraging individuals, families, and businesses to use the funds they committed to sponsorship to address the needs of their families, their employees, their businesses, and their community.

The Women’s Fund noted they will be offering Power of the Purse supporters a unique opportunity to match their donations to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund through June 26.

Residents can make a donation at www.ggbcf.org. and donors who note “Inspiring Together” in the
he honorarium filed of the online donation form will have their gift matched.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"