Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay cancel ‘2020 Power of the Purse’ event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay announced on Monday that the 2020 Power of the Purse fundraising event scheduled for September 17 is cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message to the sponsors of the event, Women’s Fund President Kate Hogan said, “After weighing the ongoing and evolving nationwide effects of COVID-19, speaking with Power of the Purse committee chairs, the Women’s Fund past president, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation (GGBCF) and discussing the pros and cons at the executive committee level, it was clear to all that the best course of action was to cancel this year’s event.”

The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay added that they have started planning for the 2021 Power of the Purse event that will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Natalie Stavas.

“We believe the 2021 Power of the Purse will be an incredible event and generously welcomed back with enthusiasm,“ shared Hogan.

In the meantime, the organization is encouraging individuals, families, and businesses to use the funds they committed to sponsorship to address the needs of their families, their employees, their businesses, and their community.

The Women’s Fund noted they will be offering Power of the Purse supporters a unique opportunity to match their donations to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund through June 26.

Residents can make a donation at www.ggbcf.org. and donors who note “Inspiring Together” in the

he honorarium filed of the online donation form will have their gift matched.

