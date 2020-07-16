Woodman’s customers to wear masks while in stores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Woodman’s announced on Thursday that it will be enforcing a mask mandate for all customers starting July 20.

Woodman’s said its stores will be requiring customers to wear a face-coverings that cover both the mouth and nose the nose when shopping at its stores.

The mandate is set to be in effect on July 20.

Woodman’s shared, “We ask our customers do their part as we work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Face masks are available for purchase at all of our locations.”

The news follows several other retail stores including Kohls, Target, Kroger, Walmart and Sam’s Club in implementing a mask policy this week.

