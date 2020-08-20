World Headquarters Learning Center to open near the Fox River Mall

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)-An old Sprint store is being transformed into a virtual learning center in Appleton. World Headquarters is behind the idea, that they hope will provide parents in the area an alternative to virtual learning at home this fall.

“Our business was founded to support the community. We’re here to help solve problems. Everyone is struggling with the idea of this new school structure this year,” said Brenda Leopold Manager of World Headquarters. The working title of this project is “student co-working center” and will host students age 7 and up with their studies 5-days a week starting in October. “This is a membership opportunity for students who are working with public and private schools,” said Leopold.

Leopold says that the cost per student will start at $100 per month. There is also open hiring for teachers and instructors for the program. The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Fridays beginning on October 1st. Additionally, there will be a separate office set up for parents who are also remotely working, that want a place outside of their home to work. “This will give parents a different working environment, as opposed to their home office. They would be able to reserve space ahead of time,” said Leopold. For additional information on World Headquarters visit http://whqwi.com/#start-booking-services

Miles away in Green Bay, there is a learning center that is set up at Camera Corner for their employees who have children that attend school within the Green Bay School District. “We were looking for ways to help our employees out during this difficult time,” said Ryan Chernick President of Camera Corner Connecting Point. Their virtual program will begin on September 1st. Green Bay teachers will step in for instruction virtually. “We are prepared to take this project the distance until it is no longer needed,” said Chernick. For now the program is just for children of employees, but if there is a larger need within the community, that could change.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak