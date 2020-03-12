WPS Farm Show canceled due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – The 60th Annual WPS Farm Show, set for March 31 through April 2, has been canceled due to COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

The WPS Farm Show, hosted at the EAA Grounds in Oshkosh, provides an opportunity for the agricultural community to check out the latest farming equipment, machinery, tools, and services

A vendor scheduled to exhibit in the show informed Local 5 that the event had been canceled on the heels of Governor Evers’ announcement that all events over 250 people would have to be suspended.

According to the notice to vendors, further information, including booth refunds, will be sent on Friday, March 13.

Local 5 has reached out to WPS Farm Show officials for comment, but calls were not immediately returned.

