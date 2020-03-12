Breaking News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
WPS Farm Show canceled due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

(WFRV) – The 60th Annual WPS Farm Show, set for March 31 through April 2, has been canceled due to COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

The WPS Farm Show, hosted at the EAA Grounds in Oshkosh, provides an opportunity for the agricultural community to check out the latest farming equipment, machinery, tools, and services

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

A vendor scheduled to exhibit in the show informed Local 5 that the event had been canceled on the heels of Governor Evers’ announcement that all events over 250 people would have to be suspended.

According to the notice to vendors, further information, including booth refunds, will be sent on Friday, March 13.

Local 5 has reached out to WPS Farm Show officials for comment, but calls were not immediately returned.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

