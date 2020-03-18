WPS, We Energies say they won’t cut power to customers during coronavirus outbreak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – WEC Energy Group, the parent company of Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies says they will not cut power to any residential customers until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

WEC Energy Group President and CEO Kevin Fletcher says, “As COVID-19 begins to rapidly impact a growing number of people in our communities, I want to assure you that we are prepared and are taking steps to ensure we’ll continue to be there for you to meet your energy needs. We have a strong track record in preparing for and responding to emergencies, because we understand that you rely on us to power your homes and businesses, and to help fuel the economies across America’s heartland.”

Customers who are having difficulty paying bills are asked to contact their provider to arrange a payment plan.

WEC Energy Groups says staffing plans are in place to ensure natural gas workers, power plant operators, line workers, customer care representatives, and other critical team members continue to deliver reliable service.

Many WEC Energy Group employees have been asked to work from home during the outbreak. Sanitation has also been enhanced at all facilities.

“Be assured that our team will continue to work day and night to deliver the energy you need. As we take these measures to put our preparedness plans into action, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our team members and everyone in the communities we are privileged to serve.”

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

