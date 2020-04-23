Closings
Wrightstown’s St. Clare Catholic School holds ‘reunion,’ say hi to students, families in parking lot

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Students and teachers at St. Clare School in Wrightstown held a reunion of sorts on Wednesday.

Everyone kept their social distance while saying hi to each other in the parking lot.

Families drove through and people brought signs and balloons – part of a community trying to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, two Wrightstown High School teachers worked together to offer students the chance to experience prom from the comfort of their own homes.

In the Fox Valley, staff from Little Chute Elementary School held two “Teacher Parades” as a way of showing their love and support for their students during these unprecedented times. Over 40 staff members from Freedom Elementary, lead by an Outagamie County Sheriff deputy, held a parade last week to say hello to students in surrounding neighborhoods as virtual home learning begins.

