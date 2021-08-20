‘You kids these days’: County in Wisconsin calls out youth to get vaccinated

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(WFRV) – A Health Department in Wisconsin is asking its younger populations to get vaccinated and decided to use terms like ‘Pokemons’ and ‘rad’ to get the message across.

According to a post by the Sauk County Health Department, ‘the young and the reckless’ need to get vaccinated. The infographic in the post mentions that 55% of confirmed COVID cases in the county were from people under the age of 40.

In what looks like an attempt to relate to the younger demographic, Sauk County Health Department uses the following phrases:

“Rad”

“To the max”

“Truth bomb”

“4-11 on the C-19”

“Hep cats”

“Super deader”

“Still think COVID is ‘sick’?”

The opening sentence of the image reads:

You kids these days, with your TikToks and your pogs and your Pokemons, may not think vaccines are ‘rad’ or ‘to the max’. Sauk County Health Department

Photo courtesy of Sauk County Health Department

The county also lists percentages for their residents who have at least received one COVID-19 vaccine. The list is:

Ages 12-15: 38%

Ages 16-17: 43.8%

Ages 18-24: 58.8%

Ages 25-34: 49.8%

Agest 35-44: 57%

Sauk County is just over two hours southwest of Oshkosh.