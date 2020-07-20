Zambaldi Beer requiring masks in taproom

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay brewery is making masks mandatory in its taproom.

Zambaldi Beer made the announcement Monday as mask mandates when into effect at major retailers like Walmart, Kohl’s, and Meijer.

Zambaldi says masks will be mandatory in the taproom starting on Tuesday, July 21.

“Unless you are seated, you must wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose. Once you are seated or are out on our patio you can take your mask off and enjoy a refreshing pint. This policy is to protect the health and safety of our customers and our team at the taproom, so please be kind to your beer servers and to each other,” Zambaldi says in a Facebook post.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is slated to announce plans to implement a city-wide mask mandate Monday morning.

