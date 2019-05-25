Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra!: Anatomy of a dance

Dan Moore, UW-Green Bay Moment of “Winter Largo” danced by Azure Hall. (Dan Moore, UWGB)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Photo caption: Azure Hall creates a swirling image of winter in “ONCE” as it is performed May 14, 2019, on the main stage of the Weidner Center for Performing Arts. (Dan Moore, UWGB)

It only lasted a few minutes. The dance.

A surge of motion. Glimpses of color and fabric and lighting. A flourish of music. A flowing, live image. And gone.

The dancer danced as part of an event announcing a new season for the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Live performances were added to create an artistic atmosphere.

The Weidner Center being part of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, the performers were chiefly drawn from campus.

An evocative cello piece, a bluesy jazz number and a telling song from a musical were linked to offerings that are coming to the center in 2019-2020.

So was the dance, designed to connect to a classical ballet company from Russia that will visit. It happened that the solo dance conjured an image of a famous painting and led to this column.

My thought was the initial pose of the dancer recreated that found in “Christina’s World” by Andrew Wyeth. Millions of people have seen “Christina’s World” in person at the Modern Museum of Art – MoMa – in New York City.

In the painting, a young woman is poised in on the ground in a grassy field looking to a farmhouse up a slope in the distance. Christina is feeling something significant, but we do not know what.

My first impression of the dance was “Christina’s World” was coming to life, with the dancer expressing Christina’s desire to stand up and dance and set free her soul.

I thought, “What a brilliant idea, giving meaningful life to an intriguing image and enhancing it.”

I also thought, “How did this thing get created?”

Here is that story.

First, I discovered I was wrong about “Christina’s World” being the direct inspiration. But that is more than okay. A creative process is revealed by responses from Timothy Josephs, one of the keys in the making of the dance with dancer Azure Hall.

Timothy Josephs is artistic director of Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization. He also has been teaching dance at UWGB for a few years.

Josephs said, “I hadn’t thought of ‘Christina’s World’ when I began setting the choreography. But now that you mentioned it, there is certainly a striking similarity with the opening pose and the focus on the diagonal. This wouldn’t be the first time that a work of art subconsciously found its way into my choreography.”

Speaking of the subconscious, somehow I knew this of the painting deep down in a dusty corner of my brain: Christina has polio and cannot walk, much less dance. That must be what triggered my response to the scene set at the beginning... the young woman with polio rises to dance – wow.

That fascination led to inquiries, led to Timothy Josephs explaining acts of creation.

“This is how the piece came about,” he said. “I have worked with Azure in the past – ‘Peter and the Wolf’ and ‘Carmina Burana 2019,’ ‘Nutcracker 2018,’ ‘Carmina Burana May 2018’ and ‘DanceWorks 2018.’ “Knowing that she was a senior at UWGB and that she would be leaving in the near future, I asked her if she would like to do a solo for ‘DanceWorks 2019’ (in early April).

“She agreed and selected the music from Antonio Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ – ‘Winter Largo’.”

This was an ah-ha! for me. The dancer was in control in this work. I had asked Josephs about what came first – the music, the choreography or the picture?

Josephs said, “(The) music came first. The new choreography came second.”

But there was another influence – not an image but words.

Josephs said, “The initial choreographic inspiration was from the sonnet that Vivaldi supposedly wrote for ‘Winter’…

Resting by the fire in peace and contentment whilst

Outside the rain pours down

Walking on the ice, cautiously at first

For fear of slipping and falling,

Then walking more boldly…

What is involved in creating an artistic dance piece seems to draw from multiple sources. In this case, the word descriptions give the dancer and choreographer something to go on.

Josephs said, “Going into the first rehearsal, I knew that I wanted to start with Azure down stage right on the floor and finish by her walking off up stage left.

“What took place in between was a flurry of movement and a composition that was certainly inspired by the music.

“More importantly though it was Azure herself who inspired the choreography.”

Another ah-ha!... Now the dancer steps in, makes the thing hers.

“The character in the piece is simply Azure,” Josephs said.

“With the movement that I set on her, I had hoped to capture some of her person, like her quiet and pensive nature (when she is on the floor), her powerful yet delicate way of moving (when she would run and then suddenly unfold into a beautiful pose),

and the carefree and somewhat innocent way she carries herself from time to time (when she would do a series of quick turns with her arms spread out and her fingers moving as if playing a piano, or when her fingers would run across the floor or run off of the stage before her).

“Azure and I spent a good deal of time discussing and toying with the title. In the end, we decided to call the piece ‘ONCE.’

“Had I known that we would have this wonderful opportunity to perform the piece again for the Weidner Center’s presentation of the new season, I might have called it ‘TWICE’.”

Knowing what I know now, I’d go with “ONCE.” Christina would want to stand and dance, just once.

