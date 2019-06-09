Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! Ob-li-di ob-la-da, Paul McCartney goes on RA! in Green Bay

Warren Gerds Paul McCartney performs in Lambeau Field, June 8, 2019. (Warren Gerds photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Paul McCartney means memories to millions.

Saturday night, Paul McCartney added to memories of 45,000 or so fired-up concertgoers as two icons met – Paul McCartney and Lambeau Field.

Question: Which is the bigger icon?

Your answer will inflame the fans of the other.

Each adds zing to life.

Flashback: I’m riding along in a carload of my buddies, and they are especially excited by this new group. Playing on the radio is “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.”

One of the guys says, “They write all their own songs!”

That is unheard of at the time, least of all for a bunch of sports-loving guys in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I wanna hold your haaannnddd,” another guy sings, “I wanna hold your han-eee-and eee-and, I wanna hold your hand.”

I have no clue who my buddies are talking about.

The band is just happening. Just. Fresh. Now. It is just this week that a Milwaukee radio station has started playing songs of the youth-heated outfit from England called The Beatles.

There is nothing like the searing flame of discovery. It lasts forever. My buddies have it, and it is intriguing witnessing it.

That was my memory I brought along Saturday night to Lambeau Field.

For every person who was at Lambeau Field Saturday night, there was an important memory, a Beatles memory… or maybe a John, Paul, George and Ringo memory… or maybe a Wings memory… or maybe a Paul memory.

Maybe the memory is awash with joy, love or excitement.

Maybe the memory is dampened, like tears over the breakup of The Beatles.

Saturday night, memories in the making flooded Lambeau Field. It was intriguing witnessing it.

The weather was perfect for an outdoor event in Green Bay – 70s, calm, dry – with a waxing crescent moon glowing through thin clouds.

Paul McCartney entertained for around three hours, yet he did not perform “everything but the kitchen sink.” Even though his kitchen sink of songwriting is huge, all his dishes and pots and pans cannot fit three hours. Plus, Paul McCartney stuck with his songs with one exception – one by George Harrison, playing a ukulele that he said George Harrison gave him.

Paul McCartney offered up a few other memories of his own – of John Lennon, of performing in Red Square, of Jimi Hendrix playing his version of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” two days after the album’s release.

Also mentioned along the way: Nancy (his wife), the baby on an album cover (daughter, Mary, now with four sons), George Martin, Lambeau Field, Wisconsin, Green Bay, Abbey Road, cheeseheads.

Biggest response? For twice for “cheeseheads.” The first time came as Paul McCartney read signs held up in the first rows of the audience, including this: “1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ALL GOOD CHEESEHEADS GO TO HEAVEN.”

Despite the place where he was performing, Paul McCartney was one of the few stellar entertainers who did not kiss up to a Green Bay audience by wearing anything associated with the Green Bay Packers. “Green Bay Packers” or “Packers” did not fall from Paul McCartney’s lips.

Paul McCartney performed an array of guitars, a mandolin, the ukulele, a shiny grand piano and joyfully decorated stand-up piano as he sang.

Paul McCartney’s singing voice was mostly of a strong quality one would not expect of a man who will turn 77 on June 18 but sometimes with a wobble one would expect of man who will turn 77 on June 18.

Either way, it was the songs that counted – and the SHOW.

The stage dominated the south end zone seating area of Lambeau Field.

The space where Paul McCartney performed with his five-man band and three-man horn section was dwarfed by the surrounding structure of two huge digital screens on the side and an amp and lighting system atop and within the stage space.

As Paul McCartney et al. performed, the side screens and a third at the back of the stage captured images of live action on stage, mixed in with still and moving images from the past, mixed in with colorful still and moving graphic images akin to animated vinyl album covers on steroids.

For kickers, the whole stage area exploded with fireworks and pyrotechnic flameworks like the south end of the stadium had erupted and was about to fall away amid a massive cloud of smoke.

This is for a guy who’s bread and butter is primarily in his head, where all the thousands of words and millions notes come from.

This is a guy who matter-of-factly plays his guitars and pianos, and out come aural kaleidoscopes of sounds and styles and feels and rhythms and flows and balances and counterbalances. No strain. No struggle. One instrument after another. Begin playing, and he IS that instrument.

It was a feat to pull off Paul McCartney’s show – all the technical stuff and the nerdy imagination and skills it took to make in the first place.

The sound at Lambeau Field was interesting. Mostly, the sound system turned the place into a giant juke box, with the aura, the sense of it, being clean. A telling section came when Paul McCartney went solo in voice and on acoustic-style guitar for a remembrance of John Lennon. Then, without the other instruments and intensity, Lambeau echoed. The rest of the time, the full-out gallop of an oversized stallion of music overwhelmed the sense of hearing. No echo.

The persona of Paul McCartney was … hmmm… contained. He’s had a career as deep and wide and meaningful as anyone can ask, so he gets to call his shots. He likes to play his music and likes people to hear him play. He speaks and tells stories and plays with the audience a bit. But he’s only going to go so far. His space is his space, and his space has walls. In the end, leaving the stage, he gave the camera – and audience – a thumbs up. He seemed happy.

He sang something from all eras of his career – the first demo record to soundtracks from blockbuster movies to new songs.

He didn’t sing “Yesterday” or “Yellow Submarine” or “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” or a lot of other songs.

Oh well, ob-la-di ob-la-da, life goes on, RA, la-la-la life goes on.

And Saturday night was one massive RA mountain of memories.

