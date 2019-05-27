Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! Remembering people who gave us a chance

Michel Guenette Flags in Boston Common. (Michel Guenette)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Memorial Day is for honoring those who died in service of our country.

They died protecting what we have, giving others a chance to embrace what we have.

Two of my brothers lived through tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, and I count them this Memorial Day because, now deceased, service and country meant so much to them.

Charles’ grave marker says, “PROUDLY SERVED, 1956-1976, NOW AND FOREVER.”

Charles served in the Air Force. He was a career guy.

Quinton served in the Army. He was a career guy, and more.

Quinton loved to tell me stories.

One story was about driving a comrade in his unit to a necessary outpost as Saigon was falling and telling the soldier, “We’ll try to get you out.” Quinton said it was a strange feeling taking someone to an unknown fate.

Saigon near the end... near the end of American involvement in the Vietnam War... Quinton was there.

It is hard to imagine the chaos, the uncertainty.

Quinton served 25 years in the Army.

That is solid service to his country.

After the Army, Quinton was attached for the rest of his career to NATO – solid service to many nations.

In Germany, near Stuttgart, he once drove me between Patch Barracks and Panzer Barracks at one of the NATO headquarters, and translated a sign placed in no man’s land: “Enter at risk of life.”

Quinton was involved in serious business.

Charles died in 2011, age 75.

Quinton died this January, age 85.

The story goes that my brothers once were on the same combat base in Vietnam at the same time and were within 300 yards of one another, but neither knew the other was there until well after the war.

Charles and Quinton were of different minds about the reception of many Americans to servicemen and women coming back from the Vietnam War – the hostility.

It bothered Charles forever.

Quinton recalled arriving and experiencing the vitriol of a crowd and wondering what it was about. He largely let it go, as if the episode were a misunderstanding. It was water over the dam. Say “Jane Fonda,” however, and he would explode.

Charles and Quinton enlisted at a time when so many protested the war or looked for ways out of the draft. Also rowing against the current was one of my high school friends, Jim Tycz, who enlisted in the Marines.

While Charles and Quinton came home from Vietnam, Jim Tycz died there.

Jim Tycz was in a reconnaissance unit operating behind the lines – among the toughest of the tough – when he was killed in action.

When his remains were identified 38 years after the fact, a sea of my life images washed over me – things Jim Tycz never got to experience. He gave up a lot.

I am glad Charles and Quinton came back and could live the good and bad in life. At least they had a chance.

That’s why we have Memorial Day, to remember the people who gave us a chance.

A column I wrote about Jim Tycz is at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-extra-remembering-a-hero-sergeant/710119659.

