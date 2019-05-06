Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Little Women the Musical' will open Friday in Oshkosh

Hysterical Productions Rehearsal scene for “Little Women the Musical” (Hysterical Productions)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Photo caption: In a Hysterical Productions rehearsal scene for the “Little Women, the Musical” song “Operatic Tragedy” are, from left, Kadie Smith as Meg March, Kate Sawyer as Amy March, Katana Goss as Jo March and Larissa Petersen as Beth March. (Hysterical Productions photo)

Hysterical Productions semi-professional theater troupe will present “Little Women, the Musical” in Grand Opera House starting this week.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 10 and 11, 2 p.m. May 12 and 7:30 p.m. May 16, 17 and 18. Info: hystericalproductions.com or thegrandoshkosh.org.

With a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, the musical is based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1869 semi-autobiographical novel. The story tells of the four March sisters – romantic Meg; wild, aspiring writer Jo; kind-hearted Beth; and fashionable Amy – their beloved Marmee. They are at home in Concord, Mass., while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War. Intercut with the vignettes in which their lives unfold are recreations of the melodramatic short stories Jo writes in her attic studio.

Directing and playing the role of Marmee is Amanda Petersen Fails.

Says Kyle Brauer, director of development for the company, “One of the most important aspects of this piece is that the show revolves around family. The March family is this small, tightly knit, band of sisters led by their mother. What makes this production so special is that the women playing these roles are truly a ‘family’ outside of the production. They are closely knit circle of friends and often refer to each other as sisters or jokingly call Amanda ‘Mom.’

“When you see them interact onstage, it truly feels like you are just watching a family work through their own individual struggles and journeys while being supported 100 percent by these strong women all around them. This show is guaranteed to warm your heart and your spirit.”

Fails says, “The thing I hope people will connect with most is the importance of a family – a community, even – accepting and adapting to the talents and passions of those within it. Marmee never suggests that Jo stop writing, or Amy stop drawing despite these being untraditional ‘careers’ for girls at the time; conversely, she never scolds Meg for her more traditional dreams of marriage, nor does she push Beth into aspirations beyond the home. She sees that each girl has strengths and weaknesses of their own, and loves them for their individuality,”

The production marks the close of Hysterical Productions’ sixth season.

“The March family will guide you through youthful exuberance, love, loss and the joy of family and knowing who you are,” says Alaina Gates, who portrays Aunt March.

Katana Goss, who portrays Jo March, says, “This is a story about relationships and how they ebb and flow with incoming disaster, changes, joy and combative situations. Because of the closeness of the cast, the interactions we all have on stage are so genuine and really have created this believable and incredible world we’re all living in for a few hours a night.”

Says Brian Michel, who portrays Theodore “Laurie” Laurence III, “The most prevalent theme is the importance of knowing oneself and staying true to your character in the face of adversity, trauma and societal pressures.”

Says Kyle Brauer, who plays Professor Bhaer, “The March sisters, especially Jo, are nearly revolutionary for their time in their pursuit of their individual dreams. The search for identity and happiness are universal and relate perfectly to our world right now. The story really drives home the ideal of never sacrificing your dreams or ambitions to appease society’s expectations.”

Songs include “Our Finest Dreams” (the sisters), “Could You?” (Aunt March and Jo), “Take a Chance on Me” (Laurie), “How I Am” (Professor Bhaer), “Some Things Are Meant to Be” (Beth and Jo) and “The Fire Within Me” (Jo).

