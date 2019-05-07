Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: New, large-scale take on ‘The Wizard of Oz' in the works in Sheboygan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) - For its final presentation of the season, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present the beloved classic “The Wizard of Oz,” which the troupe calls its most-ambitious musical endeavor to date, complete with a 76-member cast and a nod to the steampunk genre.

Performances in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre in Horace Mann Middle School are at 7:30 p.m. May 10 and 11, 2 p.m. May 12 and 7:30 p.m. May 15, 16, 17 and 18. Info: sheboygantheatrecompany.org.

According to a press release: Although Sheboygan Theatre Company has staged four previous renditions of “The Wizard of Oz,” 125 performers tried out for roles in this production of the musical, which is the highest number of auditions in the theater’s history.

The story follows the musical fantasy tale of Dorothy Gale, who is swept up in a tornado that brings her to the Land of Oz where she must find a way back home.

Key characters and cast members are Dorothy Gale (Bridget Bullard), Aunt Em/Glinda (Kristin Sorenson), Uncle Henry/Emerald City Guard (Eric Johnson), Zeke/Cowardly Lion (Duncan Doherty), Hickory/Tinman (Adam Guenther), Hunk/Scarecrow (Joe Phillips), Miss Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West (Sharon Quinn) and Professor Chester Marvel/The Wizard of Oz (J. Gravelle).

Knowing that the show has graced the stage on multiple occasions, director Larry Marcus says he wanted to bring a new aesthetic perspective to the show.

“I hope you will let me bring my own take on this magical story,” Marcus said. “I couldn’t do just any ‘Wizard of Oz.’ It needed to be a little bit bigger. A little bit grander, and just a little bit, oh I don’t know...steam punkie.”

According to the dictionary, steampunk is defined as a “subgenre of science fiction or science fantasy that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.” Essentially, steampunk is a hybrid of historical elements from the Victorian era and steam-powered machinery. These machine components will be most evident in the costuming, make up and set pieces.

Set designers Steve and Sue Toepel took the theme to heart and incorporated moving gears and animatronic features. Besides the machine elements, there are other surprises in store for audiences.

