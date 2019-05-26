Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: New troupe will present original ‘SubAverage Explorers' in De Pere

Troupe logo.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) - Cardboard Theater, a new company in greater Green Bay, will present its premiere production starting this week in The Green Room Lounge, 365 Main Ave. in downtown De Pere.

“SubAverage Explorers” will be presented at 7 p.m. May 31 and June 1, 7 and 8. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

According to a press release: “SubAverage Explorers” is about the not-so-bright crew of a submarine chartered in search of the lost city of Atlantis. Also aboard are the captain’s wife, who is treating this as a luxury cruise, and a number of stowaways “just to keep things interesting.”

One audience member will have the opportunity to join the cast in a non-speaking role, which will be auctioned off to the highest bidder prior to the performance.

The show was co-written by Mike Eserkaln and Matt Worzala, who approached writing the play in a unique way. They alternated writing pages back and forth each day, “and the result is pretty hilarious if you ask them.”

The cast is made up of Kimberly Norman, Ken Golz, Scott Roemaat, Eric Hasenjager, Julia Worzala, Jessica Blavat, Joseph Prestley and Conrad Kamschulte.

Directing is Mike Eserkaln.

Cardboard Theater notes it is focused on “producing original works with small budgets... and cardboard. Lots of cardboard.”

The Green Room also hosts the ComedyCity improvisational troupe. In the early 2000s, ComedyCity was located in the old De Pere library across the street from the present location and was tied in with Venture Theatre, which presented original plays.

