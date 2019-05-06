Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Noted songs from Great White Way to be on display in De Pere

St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway in performance. (St. Norbert College)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) - Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College will present its annual “Spring Showcase” starting this week.

Performances in Dudley Birder Hall on campus are at 7:30 p.m. May 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

According to a press release: This year’s showcase is a cabaret-style performance consisting of selections from renowned Broadway musicals. Selections include songs from “Hamilton,” “Waitress,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “West Side Story” and “Rent.”

The performance will also be a farewell to seven of the group’s graduating seniors: Zachary Dickhut (Waupun), Rebecca Jenneman (Appleton), Sarah Jensen (Adell, Wis.), Jack Kent (Alpharetta, Ga.), Kiera Matthews (West Bend), Savanna Meo (Green Bay) and Annika Osell (Green Bay).

The troupe is directed by Kent Paulsen, the artistic director of the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College and music director for St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Summer Stage.

Earlier this year, Knights on Broadway shared the stage with Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay. The Knights’ delivery was of a layered style, with singers taking turns singing interwoven lyrics – all well-rehearsed and timed and sounding solid.

Knights songs from that show included “Tonight” from “West Side Story” “(No One Deserves to) Disappear” from “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Seize the Day” from “Newsies,” “Finale B” from “Rent,” “Love Will Stand When All Else Fails” from “Memphis,” “Make Them Hear You” from “Ragtime,” “She Used To Be Me” from “Waitress,” “The New World” from “Songs for a New World” and “Light” from “Next to Normal.”

