Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Packers-Bears rivalry behind comedy play scheduled in Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) - Photo caption: Rehearsing for The Machickanee Players production of “Guess Who’s Coming to Supper” are, from left, Susie Mozey, Mark Engeldinger and Jahn Mozey. (The Machickanee Players photo).

The Machickanee Players will present six performances of the Eddie McPherson comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Supper” starting this week.

Performances in the troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse are at 7 p.m. May 10, 6 p.m. May 11 (dinner show), 1:30 p.m. May 12 (dessert show), 7 p.m. May 17, 6 p.m. May 18 (dinner show) and 1:30 p.m. May 19 (dessert show). Info: themachickaneeplayers.com.

The troupe is adapting the script to fit the region’s fascination with the rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Playwright Eddie McPherson has created many plays, and for “Guess Who’s Coming to Supper” he has these production notes: “Directors may insert their own local sports rivals in place of the fictional Jacksonville Spartans and Fairview Tigers teams. Directors may change the script accordingly including jokes, costumes, props, references, etc. regarding the opposing teams. Directors may choose to use high school, college, or professional football, baseball, basketball, or other sports team rivals.”

Directors Joe Noel and Kyle Patrick are doing all sorts of adapting to play up the Packers-Bears fun.

The cast is made up of Mariah, Engleding, Mark Engeldinger, Susie Mozey, Jahn Mozey, Dean Reed, Nikki Markusen, Jody Crocker, Kyle Patrick, Hayley Maxwell, Jenni Fabry and Joe Noel.

The storyline: Ally is afraid to introduce her boyfriend, Kevin, to her parents. Even though Kevin is good looking, a law school graduate, and has a wonderful job, he has one major flaw and Ally is terrified to tell her parents what it is.

After mistaking an elderly, married air-conditioner repairman and a redneck neighbor for Kevin, Ally’s parents finally get to meet her mysterious boyfriend and uncover the vile, ugly truth: Not only is Kevin not a fan of their beloved sports team, he roots for the rival team!

Then when Kevin proposes to Ally, all heck breaks loose as more family secrets and even a family curse are revealed.

Eddie McPherson has published more than 30 plays. He has taught drama for more than 20 years and has been involved in several summer drama road tours, dinner shows, theatere shows and drama camps.

McPherson earned his undergraduate degree in broadcast writing and a master’s degree in English. He resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.