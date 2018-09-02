Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Performing Arts Centers Geared Up for Their ‘Other' Role: Education

Educational series sampler for Weidner Center.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The general public tends to look on performing arts centers for showbiz treats, but the centers play a more important role that is not hidden away but somewhat overlooked. Many thousand students come to the facilities on field trips to see performances of myriad educational opportunities.

Three centers in our region are especially vigorous in their programming of daytime educational series.

They tap into what amounts to be a cottage industry of performances known by teachers, PAC programmers and astute parents.

With the school year upon us, here’s a look of what students will be coming home to talk about (or not) that’s coming to three of the centers. Each center draws from many surrounding counties with the programs that teachers look to for many reasons.

Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, Green Bay

weidnercenter.com/education-series/

Some programs include a trip to one or more of four local museums.

+ Oct. 24: “National Geographic Live: Beauty & the Bizarre,” grades 5-8.

+ Nov. 1: “Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories” from TheatreWorksUSA, grades K-5.

+ Nov. 26: “Rosie Revere, Engineer” from TheatreWorksUSA, grades K-4.

+ Feb. 7: “42ft – a Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels” from Cirque Mechanics, grades 4-12.

+ Feb. 11: “Freedom Bound” from Mad River Theatre Works, grades 3-8.

+ Feb. 18: “The Rainbow Fish” from Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, grades PreK-2.

+ March 4: “Laura Ingalls Wilder” from ArtsPower, grades 2-6.

+ March 12: “Diary of a Worm, a Spider, and a Fly” from Dallas Children’s Theater, grades K-5.

+ April 12: “National Geographic Live: Exploring Mars” grades 3-8.

+ April 16: “The Magic School Bus” from TheatreWorksUSA, grades K-5.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton

foxcitiespac.com/education

+ Oct. 16: “The Henry Ford Innovation Nation Live!” from Griffin Theatre Company, grades 4-8.

+ Oct. 17: “The Frog Prince” from Virginia Rep on Tour, grades K-4.

+ Nov. 1: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites” from Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, grades PreK-2.

+ Jan. 29: “Charlotte’s Web” from TheatreWorks USA, grades 1-5.

+ March 5: “Sacred Earth” from Ragamala Dance Company, grades 6-12.

+ March 7: “Link Up: The Orchestra Sings” from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute with the Fox Valley Symphony Youth Orchestra, grades 3-5.

+ March 12: “Patchwork – The Little House Quilts of Laura Ingalls Wilder” from Virginia Rep on Tour, grades 2-6.

+ March 19: “ASERE!” a fiesta Cubana featuring musicians and dancers of The Havana Cuba All-Stars, grades 6-12.

+ March 21: “Me...Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall” from Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour, grades 1-5.

+ April 9: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]” from Reduced Shakespeare Company, grades 8-12.

+ April 10: “Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition” from Theatre Heroes, grades 5-9.

+ April 17: “B – The Underwater Bubble Show,” grades K-6.

+ April 25: “In To America” from Griffin Theatre Company, grades 5-12.

Grand Opera House, Oshkosh

thegrandoshkosh.org/student-discovery-series/

+ Oct. 2: “The Science of Magic with Bill Blagg,” grades 2-7.

+ Oct. 11: “Antigone” from Hysterical Productions, grades 8-12.

+ Nov. 5: “Tomás and the Library Lady” from Childsplay, grades K-5.

+ Nov. 7: “Nugget & Fang” from Arts Power, PreK-3.

+ Nov. 15: “Mysteries of Ancient Egypt” from Virginia Repertory Theatre, grades 2-8.

+ Feb. 21: “Hamlet” from Hysterical Productions, grades 8-12.

+ March 6: “Amber Brown is Not a Crayon” from Arts Power, grades 1-4.

+ April 2: “The Jungle Book” from Virginia Repertory Theatre, Grades K-5.

+ April 4: “Pete the Cat” from TheaterWorksUSA, Grades PreK-3. (SOLD OUT)

+ May 9: “Little Women: The Musical” from Hysterical Productions, grades 6-12.

Notes:

– All the series are ways to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences.

– Fox Cities Performing Arts Center reports its series has drawn 23,000 students in a season.

– Weidner Center for the Performing Arts has said its educational programming has drawn students from 16 counties in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

– In Oshkosh, Hysterical Productions is a local company that this season is offering its plays as part of the Grand Opera House’s daytime educational series but at night for general audiences.

– Other cities have various attractions at their community performing arts centers. The University of Wisconsin-Marinette has a distinctive program that presents large children’s/family productions as daytime attractions for area schools and for the general public at night.

