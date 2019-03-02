Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘Beethoven Choral Fantasy' Large and Lustrous in Green Bay

Warren Gerds “Beethoven Choral Fantasy: Bridging the Generations” scene at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. (Warren Gerds photo)

Warren Gerds “Beethoven Choral Fantasy: Bridging the Generations” scene at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. (Warren Gerds photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -

Having taken her bows after singing two art songs in German, the soloist exits toward the rear along an edge of the orchestra. As the singer passes, a horn player rises and hugs the singer, who hugs back. This rare moment in live performance happened Friday night in a very much a-live concert.

In a way, the moment was the essence – plus – of the concert titled “Beethoven Choral Fantasy: Bridging the Generations.”

The singer sang two songs composed by Ludwig van Beethoven.

The singer is part the “Generations” element of the concert – five soloists with some kind of connection to Green Bay who are starting their professional careers. The concert is designed to spotlight not only those five (four singers, one pianist) but place singers from four high school choirs (112 singers in all) in two super-duper, oh-wow Beethoven works in Green Bay’s showcase concert hall that was meant for just such aural pizzazz.

One “plus:” The hugging horn player, Andrew Parks, is the father of the singer, mezzo-soprano Anna Parks. Watching in the audience is Anna Parks’ mother, Sarah Parks, who heads the choral program at St. Norbert College. Not many “kids” get to sing in a nifty hall with a select orchestra that includes their father with the mother who inspired her/him watching/listening.

Another “plus”: As lyric tenor Ben Olejniczak sings (sometimes with his finance, soprano Kaara McHugh), listening/watching from the back row of the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College is his father, Tim Olejniczak.

Other new generation soloists are bass Rob Riordan, who lifts a big note above many big notes in the midst of Beethoven’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” and pianist Justin Krueger, who launches with strength, clarity and flair into Beethoven’s zesty “Fantasy for Piano, Chorus and Orchestra.”

Those two works on the 2½-hour program are a major point of the concert with its “Generations” element. Combined, the chorale and high school choirs account for 224 singers. Especially noticeable is the extra oomph that young sopranos apply to add sheen to the sound.

The whole affair is quite ambitious. The origins lead to the doorstep of chorale artistic director, Kent Paulsen, who conducts the program like a musician clearly in his element. His body English signals directness, sureness and a passion for the music at hand.

One would think he leaves an impression on the high school choir members from Bay Port, De Pere, Little Chute and Xavier in Appleton – who happen to be up to the music’s challenge.

The orchestra, playing very surely, is interesting, too. It is made up of prime musicians from throughout the region. Included are three musicians from the new, professional the Griffon String Quartet (watch for a posting on this site Monday). The orchestra gets to strut its stuff to start the night – Beethoven’s whole first symphony – and then enhance the wholeness of the evening that just doesn’t quit in luster of large scale.

Amplification? None, except for Paulsen’s notes to the audience about the local connections and to say, “Isn’t it great to hear symphony music here again in the Weidner Center?” Neither the players nor the vocal soloists needs amplification to let fly and soar with comfort. The sound in Cofrin Family Hall is freeing.

The concert is right on.

***

Program

Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College

Beethoven Fantasy Orchestra

Kent Paulsen, artistic director and conductor

Elaine Moss, accompanist and assistant director

Guest soloists:

Justin Krueger, piano

Kaara McHugh, soprano

Ben Olejniczak, lyric tenor

Anna Parks, mezzo-soprano

Rob Riordan, bass

High school choirs:

Bay Port Bel Canto Choir, Tami Witter, director

De Pere Varsity Choir, Anne Marie Cummings, director

Little Chute Chamber Singers, Tim Van Eperen, director

Xavier High School Concert Choir, Anna Van Eperen, director

Part I

“Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Opus 21,” Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven Fantasy Orchestra

“Verborgenheit” from “Morick Lieder,” Hugo Wolf

Ben Olejniczak, lyric tenor

“Heimweh” from “Eichendorff Lieder,” Hugo Wolf

Kaara McHugh, soprano

Duet: “Leiben-Genuss, Opus 82, No. 5,” Ludwig van Beethoven

Kaara McHugh, soprano, Ben Olejniczak, lyric tenor

“Adelaide, Opus 86,” Ludwig van Beethoven

Rob Riordan, bass, with orchestra

Selections from “Egmont, Opus 84,” Ludwig van Beethoven

“Freudvoll und leidvoll”

“Die Trommel geruhret”

Anna Parks, mezzo-soprano, with orchestra

“Fantasy for Piano, Chorus and Orchestra Opus 80,” Ludwig van Beethoven

Justin Krueger, piano soloist, with orchestra

Kaara McHugh, soprano; Elissa Ribbens, mezzo-soprano; Anna Parks, alto; Ben

Olejniczak, lyric tenor; Nick Surprise, baritone; Rob Riordan, bass

Dudley Birder Chorale

Part II

“Mass in C major, Opus 86,” Ludwig van Beethoven

Dudley Birder Chorale, with orchestra

High school choirs

“Hallelujah Chorus,” Ludwig van Beethoven

Dudley Birder Chorale, with orchestra

High school choirs

***

NEXT: “America Sings,” May 3-4, Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College.

THE VENUE: Cofrin Family Hall is one of three performance spaces within the Edward W. Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. At its maximum capacity setup, the hall seats 2,021 over its three levels of maple-and-burgundy seats. Opened Jan. 15, 1993, the hall was built to adapt to the needs of orchestra concerts, operas, musicals, plays and organ, band and choral concerts. For acoustical properties, wood is emphasized on the seats, mezzanine and balcony surfaces and walls near the stage. Many surfaces are curved to help shape the sound. Wood is featured for an aesthetic reason, too – a “from here” aura of woodsy Northeastern Wisconsin .

THE PEOPLE: The name Cofrin relates in great degree to A.E. Cofrin, founder of Fort Howard Paper Co., and his son, Dr. David A. Cofrin, who was instrumental in building the Weidner Center through multi-million-dollar donations. A friendship developed between David A. Cofrin (1921-2009) and Edward W. Weidner (1921-2007), the beloved founding chancellor of UWGB. Weidner spoke slowly and carried a big idea. Weidner arrived when there were no buildings on the present-day campus on rolling hills near the shore of Green Bay. His interests ranged from academia to birding to sports. He loved building projects. It was in his blood. He guided the building of the Weidner Center , so named from early on in construction. Weidner admitted his eyes welled once when driving to a performance and seeing a green sign along the highway: WEIDNER CENTER .

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays. My latest book, “I Fell Out of a Tree in Fresno (and other writing adventures),” is available in Green Bay at Neville Public Museum and Bosse’s.