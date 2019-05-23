Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Hard-core ‘The Children' radiates in big ways in Green Bay

Play poster.

Hotel de Ville, the city hall of Paris, in 2012 hosted an exhibition from Japan of how many people existed following the Fukushima nuclear explosion the year before. Two flash memories: One. Houses made of cardboard were on display – big boxes made of ticky tacky, and they all looked just the same. Two. Cookies made of seaweed were served; not a taste delight for western taste buds.

In the play “The Children,” playwright Lucy Kirkwood imagines a modest, modest cottage in remote England where husband-and-wife nuclear engineers are living years after the nuclear plant they worked in went bust – or boom. Hazel and Robin live on vegetables and bread, deal with power outages and more or less exist. Their four children reside elsewhere – one daughter especially weighing heavily on the couple. Suddenly, Hazel and Robin have a drop-in visitor, Rose, a co-worker when the boom happened 38 years ago.

“The Children” is a big-topic drama that Theatre Z of greater Green Bay is taking on as part of a doubly remarkable feat of theatrical cooperation taking place this weekend.

One. The company is offering two companion plays (the other being “Kayak”) in alternating performances. The last time that happened in greater Green Bay was... hmmm... maybe never.

Two. Theatrical leaders from St. Norbert College and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are teaming with others of expertise to produce the plays in Jean Weidner Theatre, one of three performance spaces in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at UW-Green Bay. This is pedigree stuff.

The performances in “The Children” are right up there – strong, meaty, provocative. Direction by artistic director Stephen Rupsch dots i’s and crosses t’s.

The title “The Children” can be taken this way: The hope of what takes place among the characters will be for a greater good.... not for now but for the children of the future.

Very much takes place in the play. Dynamics of life styles, of health, of sex, of attitudes, of science, of repercussions, of family and of tobacco weave around the driving theme.

The players have a bull that they take by the horns and apply their muscular acting skills to being convincing. The acting style is naturalistic/realistic. Nuances, hesitations, minute body signals, glances and vocal exclamation points teem through the character interplay with darkly comic tones spliced in.

The play opens with Rose, played by Laura Riddle, at center stage. Rose has blood on her face and blouse. There is immediate mystery about her appearance. Hazel, played by Carol Cassell, rushes in, discombobulated by her sudden, bloody visitor. We soon know they know each other from a distant past. There is coy byplay, mostly nervous. Hazel seems to be trying to validate her meager existence. Rose takes a seat, pulling a footstool from beneath the chair as if she knows it was there. Soon, when a need for a glass for water arises, she goes to a kitchen cabinet and grabs a glass as if she knows where the glass would be. Hmmm. Something more is going on.

Well into the Rose-Hazel/Hazel-Rose tricky byplay, Robin, played by Noah Simon, arrives from what Hazel has told us has something to do with farming. The three fill in their lives and fill in a picture of living with effects of radiation encumbering like an unwanted hand on a shoulder.

Side note: Riddle teaches and directs as a member of the UW-Green Bay theater faculty. Cassell is from the community, though with a more than minor knowledge of what acting is. Noah, is from the professional ranks, a member of Equity, the esteemed actors’ union. The three know the road map.

This production is part of a new era in what is happening on the Green Bay cultural scene. What collaboration can produce!

Creative: Playwright – Lucy Kirkwood; director – Stephen Rupsch; scenic and lighting design – April Beiswenger; costumes – Elizabeth Jolly; stage manager – Hayden Barlass

Cast:

Rose – Laura Riddle

Hazel – Carol Cassell

Robin – Noah Simon

Running time: One hour, 40 minutes with no intermission

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. May 24 and 2 p.m. May 25

Info: snc.edu/tickets, theatrez.wordpress.com

IN REPERTORY: “Kayak” by Jordan Hall at 7:30 p.m. May 23; 7:30 p.m. May 25 and 2 p.m. May 26.

VENUE: Jean Weidner Theatre is a fully outfitted black-box space (no adornments; focus on the stage) located in the southeast corner of the Edward W. Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. The space is devoted to UWGB Theatre and Dance programs. Entrance is by way of a set of steps in an “L” in a hallway connecting the theater to the outside in one direction and the rest of the large building in the other. The room has height – more than two stories. The audience enters at approximately a second-story level. Viewing is downward, like that of an amphitheater. The performance space is intimate, demanding that the actors be focused on stage, despite being surrounded by prying eyes. The theater is the smallest of three contained in the Weidner Center.

THE PERSON: Jean Weidner was a psychotherapist and wife of Edward Weidner, founding chancellor of UWGB. The Weidners had four children. Jean Weidner died in 1997. A memorial service was held for her on the stage of the Weidner Center ’s main stage amid spectacular set pieces of a touring production of “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays. My seven books are available in Green Bay at Neville Public Museum and Bosse's.