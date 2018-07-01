Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: High-Level Theater of ‘Lungs' Absorbing in Sturgeon Bay

Heidi Hodges Nick Narcisi and Elodie Senetra star in “Lungs” at Third Avenue Playhouse. (Heidi Hodges photo)

Heidi Hodges Nick Narcisi and Elodie Senetra star in “Lungs” at Third Avenue Playhouse. (Heidi Hodges photo)

Among all theaters in this region, only Third Avenue Playhouse is where the play the likes of “Lungs” will be performed.

+ Bare stage.

+ Two actors.

+ Material based in quandaries.

+ Professional.

+ A type of experimental.

+ Acting style intense and of a speed akin to jazz riffs.

+ Title of play that leaves no apparent clues to its naming.

+ Story one of commonality, but very individualized in the two personalities on stage and their interaction.

+ Mysterious in the path the story is going... and the turns it takes.

Playwright Duncan MacMillan has come down with a case of theater. MacMillan takes the situation of a couple deciding to try to have a baby and shapes the situation into a theatrical form with the actors exploring a philosophical high-wire act using only lighting changes and the space of the stage to shape their performance.

Performances of “Lungs” continue to July 21 in the intimate Studio Theatre of Third Avenue Playhouse.

Robert Boles, co-artistic director of the theater, directs actors Nick Narcisi and Elodie Senetra, who are new to Third Avenue Playhouse but certainly not to theater.

Back to the jazz reference: Boles, Narcisi and Senetra work from a script, but the interplay between the characters – simply called M and W – is such that improvisation seems part of their flow. Actions and reactions happen so fast – often overlapping – that the acting feels more spontaneous than scripted. It takes a certain distinct level of acting to get to that point to be able to deliver that vrooooommmmm, and Narcisi and Senetra are there – with Boles finessing the details.

“Lungs” is partly comical, though only in a carnival wavy-mirror sense.

For much of the time early on, everything in the life and lives of M and W seems to be a worse-case scenario. Wrong place, wrong time, wrong comment, wrong world, wrong mood seem to pop up between them like so many jacks-in-the-box.

The play starts that way. M mentions having a child to W. They’re in a check-out line at a store. The high-strung W vibrates like somebody has whipped a metal rod along all 88 strings/wires of a piano. W is like that a lot. M is more like a small volcano, with bursts of varied intensity.

M and W never refer to each other by name. So much for reality reality in the realistic style of the performance.

The characters M and W consider themselves good people. Thus comes some of the comedy. “We recycle,” W says. “We watch the news.” M joins in to add to their goodness list. The two read books, ride bicycles, watch documentaries, give to charities, and so on – at least some of the time. M and W are trying to give themselves reasons to have a child.

The act of beginning to have a child inspires a whole another array of hand wringing and teeth gnashing and sproinging W’s 88 strings/wires.

M and W get to bed the same way they get anyplace through places and time in the story – by lighting effects. A lighted rectangle in the middle of the black backdrop becomes their bed. The actors shift from spot to differently lighted spot on the stage to indicate change.

Words, of course, are pregnant with meaning. W, after much debate: “Let’s make another person.” W on M’s iffy career: “Successful musicians have children.” M, on tension in W: “Are you full of hormones, or are you just nasty?” M to W: “You should quit smoking.” W, a wearying environmentalist: “Can we not now think about the planet for one second?”

Eventually in the blend of real-world and darkly comical tones, MacMillan turns the tables on M and W and the audience and makes his play entirely real world. MacMillan’s take is hardboiled hardball – throwing brush-back pitches.

In a way, the performances/team performance of Narcisi and Senetra dazzle. It takes a certain steeliness to let ’er rip through the complex, demanding, not altogether appealing characters of M and W. Narcisi and Senetra are so skilled and dedicated, they have M and W nailed pretty much down to a T.

***

Creative: Duncan MacMillan; director – Robert Boles; lighting design – James Valcq; costume design – Logan Bayuk; sound design – Alex Genty-Waksberg; stage manager – Ryn Nason

Cast: W – Elodie Senetra; M – Nick Narcisi

Running time: One hour, 40 minutes

Remaining performances: June 28 to July 21 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with an additional performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17.

Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com

***

RELATED: Talkbacks with the cast and director follow the performances of July 8 and 15.

NEXT: “Shinbone Alley” by Mel Brooks, Joe Darion, George Kleinsinger, July 26-Sept. 2.

THE VENUE: The 84-seat Studio Theatre is located in Third Avenue Playhouse in downtown Sturgeon Bay. The space is tucked into the corner off the main theater of the playhouse. Entry is along a long hallway off the playhouse’s lobby. Studio Theatre is a black-box theater; the walls and support beams are black. The focus becomes the stage, which is rectangular and has no curtain. With the closeness of the audience to the stage, the aura is the audience is part of what is transpiring in the play. The playhouse previously was a movie theater, the Donna.

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.