Northern Sky Theater Scene of song “Prayer for the Packers” from a previous production of Northern Sky Theater’s “Muskie Love.” (Northern Sky Theater photo)

Northern Sky Theater Scene of song “Prayer for the Packers” from a previous production of Northern Sky Theater’s “Muskie Love.” (Northern Sky Theater photo)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) - Romance. Comedy. Bright music. Magic. Door County and the outdoors/fishing aura of the bay of Green Bay/Lake Michigan. The Green Bay Packers. William Shakespeare.

All of those are out to play in “Muskie Love,” the fall presentation of Northern Sky Theater running to Oct. 20 in Door Community Auditorium.

The show seems like it was made to be part of the Packers’ “100 Seasons” celebration – it so joyously embraces the team. But this is the fifth time Northern Sky has produced “Muskie Love.”

This darling musical bears repeating.

Step back, and “Muskie Love” is part of the legacy of the Packers: Professional theater company comes up with an original musical that embodies the love of the fabled team by fans. How many National Football League franchises can say that?

To tell that story, authors Dave Hudson and Paul Libman employ the outline of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” The basis is, a man and a woman who loathe and goad each other are made to fall in love by a Cupid-like figure. Pure fanciful.

In “Muskie Love,” the man and woman are competing fishing guides in Gills Rock, Door County, Wisconsin, USA.

“Muskie Love” has secondary romance in a younger ga-ga couple and the presence of over-officiousness in a gung-ho Wisconsin DNR guy.

The dusting of Shakespeare fantasy allows the creators to do stuff not ordinarily part of present-day musicals. In “Muskie Love,” the character of Roy operates a fishing shop and sees all/knows all in matters of the heart. Instead of shooting arrows, this Cupid uses a rod, reel and fishing lures to bring together two couples. With audience favorite Doug Mancheski as Cupid-like Roy, the song and scene of “Here I Come – There They Go” is magical.

Performances are sweet in this production.

Those of Jeff Herbst and Molly Rhode as the bickering duo are loaded with nuance.

Chase Stoeger and Nadja Simmonds capture the freshness of young love.

Doug Clemons chisels deviltry into his out-there role of a guy who lives by the book (Wisconsin fish and game regulations).

Doug Mancheski turns phrases and meanings with a simple look and/or move.

Directed by Pam Kriger, the production looks and feels comfortable and complete.

This and that:

+ The set design by James Maronek includes images – such as colorfully stylized trees as if from an illustrated child’s book or cartoon backdrop – that tap into the story’s imaginary elements.

+ Two “motorboats” in the set seem to glide across water. They are “powered” by especially clever set pieces – white plastic one-gallon milk bottles turned upside down that kind of/sort of look like boat motors.

+ The Packers stuff is great. Sarah (Nadja Simmonds) has a Packers shrine – an eyeful of stickers and glitter and adoration – that serves as a prop for her glorifying, catchy doo-wop song “Packer Girl.” Sarah also leads a quiz (solid Packer-y questions) that includes whiz-bang choreography by a “chorus” of four Packers apparel-clad singer-dancers in the background. It’s a fabulous scene. “Prayer for the Packers” – oozing warm-hearted gospel sanctity – is part of the stuff the Packers legacy is made of. This show unabashedly loves the Packers, with deference to the owned-by-the-citizenry specialness.

+ Songs are of an appealing blend. There’s a whiff of a musical hall here, a tug of the heart there, layers of harmonies here and there.

+ DNR Doug’s song “Non-Indigenous” is all-out clever with its comical word-warping and continuation of teases of all things Illinoisian. DNR Doug turns the word “Illinois” every which way in the tongue-in-cheeking.

+ Speaking of cheeky, there’s a joke early on in the show with a double entendre meaning as a kicker. The rolling response in Friday’s opening-night audience made the joke adult with certainty. Northern Sky Theater likes to slip in wink-wink stuff that goes over kids’ heads.

+ The stuff about Illinois includes an inside reference. The character Claude resides in Illinois. “Do you root for THAT team?” Claude is ominously asked. Claude makes it clear that he is okay when he says, “I was born in Mount Horeb.” Jeff Herbst, Ben of this cast and artistic director of Northern Sky Theater, and beloved Fred Alley, company co-founder, are from Mount Horeb. In 2016, Mount Horeb High School named Herbst and Alley distinguish alumni.

+ Jeff Herbst’s Ben and Molly Rhode’s Bea relate to the characters of Benedick and Beatrice, who are tricked into falling in love with each other in Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” It just so happens that Door Shakespeare presented a solid edition of “Much Ado About Nothing” as one of its plays this summer. Just so it is clear: “Muskie Love” is not Shakespearean. The title refers to Ben and Bea being Muskie-like – headstrong loners not much given to romance.

+ Notes from the original production: The Packers shrine in this version in 2004 was a shrine to Packers quarterback Brett Favre, and the song “Packer Girl” was “Oh, Brett” back then. In 2004, Cupid-like Roy was Doug Mancheski – as today. In the original, the young lovers were played by Laurie Flanigan and Jon Andrew Hegge. Today, they are married. Laurie Flanigan Hegge co-wrote the wonderful “Boxcar,” presented this summer by Northern Sky Theater, with Jon Hegge directing and choreographing. The Packers have a legacy, and so does Northern Sky Theater.

***

Creative: Music – Paul Libman; book and lyrics – Dave Hudson; director and choreographer – Pam Kriger; music director – Tim Lenihan; arrangements – Colin Welford; stage manager – Neen Rock; scenic designer – James Maronek; lighting designer – David Alley; sound designer – Nic Trapani; original costume designers – Valerie Pruett, Lisa Martin-Stuart; costume designer – Karen Brown-Larimore; props designers – Kathleen Rock, Stewart Dawson, Michael Christman; artistic director – Jeff Herbst; managing director – Dave Maier

Cast: Roy, a fishing shop owner – Doug Mancheski; Sarah, Roy’s daughter – Nadja Simmonds; Ben, a fishing guide – Jeff Herbst; Claude, Ben’s assistant – Chase Stoeger; DNR Doug, fish and game representative – Doug Clemons; Bea, Roy’s niece – Molly Rhode

Musicians: Conductor/keyboard – Alissa Rhode; musician – Dennis Johnson

Running time: 90 minutes (no intermission)

Remaining performances: To Oct. 20: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday; adding three Monday 7:30 p.m. performances Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8; season extended by one weekend with performances Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 18-20

Info: northernskytheater.com

***

Musical numbers

Overture

“On Green Bay” – Cast

“Footloose and Fancy Free” – Ben, Ben, Sarah, Claude, Roy

“Packer Girl” – Sarah, Claude, Ensemble

“Non-Indigenous” – DNR Doug

“Here I Come – There They Go” – Roy

“Muskie Love” – Bea, Ben

“Motorboat Song” – Sarah, Roy, Claude, Bea, Ben

“Not Finished Yet” – Bea

“Prayer for the Packers” – Roy, Ben, Sarah, Claude, Bea

“With All My Heart” – Ben, Bea, Ensemble

“On Green Bay” (Reprise) – Roy, Sarah, Claude, Bea, Ben

***

THE VENUE: The 725-seat Door Community Auditorium features wood elements (for acoustics) surrounding its focal 60 by 24-foot proscenium (straight-front) stage. The auditorium opened in 1991. It serves the Gibraltar School District and hosts professional performances such as the respected Peninsula Music Festival, many of the nation’s top-shelf artists and Northern Sky Theater fall musicals. In the auditorium design, the architects chose to emphasize open space, exposed steel beams and simplicity of shapes. For orchestra concerts, the stage is lined with wood; panels are squares within larger squares. The roof interior is exposed wood, an acoustical touch. Balcony and box-seat areas are faced with plaster surfaces of a red hue, and the aura is like that of decks on a passenger ship, only inside. The hall’s seats are padded with wood backs. The lobby features two murals that represent the spirit of the peninsula, “Door County/The Water” and “Door County/The Land.”

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays. My latest book, “I Fell Out of a Tree in Fresno (and other writing adventures),” is available in Green Bay at Neville Public Museum and Bosse’s.