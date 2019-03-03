Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Revisiting a Northeastern Wisconsin Myth: Vic Ferrari

Warren Gerds Snapshot of Vic Ferrari’s “Symphony on the Rocks” March 2, 2019, at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay. (Warren Gerds photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis.

First, one woman drifted up an aisle, transported by waves of music pouring from the stage. Soon, more kindred spirits – all women – floated to the stage and back along the aisles. The music had taken them someplace else. It was a good, happy place. No, make that joyous and freeing.

Soon after, in another song, a few people spontaneously drifted toward the front of the stage. The music and the band/orchestra served as a magnet – unseen but certainly present.

Eventually, the pull was so strong that many people were drawn stage front. There, they were like so many metal filings, wiggling in the invisible field of power.

Nothing was forced.

Nothing was planned.

It just happened.

People left their brains, not down in Africa like in the song, but elsewhere as they safely let fly in a place/space that was real and yet mythic.

Real: Vic Ferrari is a band.

Myth: Vic Ferrari. There is no one named Vic Ferrari in the band. Members: Aaron Zinsmeister, Chad Muenster, Michael Bailey, Ron Kalista, Russ Reiser, Tom Bailey, Wayne Peters.

Myth: A band made up of musicians from this part of Wisconsin can put together an all-out concert of rock songs requiring symphonic musicians and make the event seem like it’s as natural as living and breathing.

Oops, it’s not a myth. It’s real: “Symphony on the Rocks.”

A “Symphony on the Rocks” concert/show happened Saturday night at the Meyer Theatre. Heads up on these coming gigs: March 9 at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, March 16 in Richland Center City Auditorium, March 22 at the Wausau Grand Theater.

“Symphony on the Rocks” Saturday at the Meyer gave witness to the power of the show.

Altogether, approximately 30 musicians filled the stage – rock instruments augmented by violin, cello, bassoon, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, horn, tympani and more. Together, they played an amalgam of music that only a special breed of rock bands play – or played because this full expression of rock with real people performing seems to have passed. Vic Ferrari keeps the style’s existence alive, even though logistically it is extremely hard to do. Putting a collection of like-minded, skilled musicians – from within the woodwork of Wisconsin, no less – together on the same stage is something of a feat.

“Symphony on the Rocks” proceeds smoothly. Most of the musicians use iPads. It’s kind of eerie when one song ends and there’s a wordless shuffle of instruments from and to and around the stage as emcee Mike Bailey talks about this and that and the next song starts with no introduction, much less a clearly apparent conductor to put the music in motion. The symphonic players tend to use scores, the rock players tend to not – like the music and lyrics somehow have entered their bloodstream and are part of their physical being, like a myth can be part of a physical being, or music can carry people away. This is very interesting to see.

It’s also interesting to see how “Symphony on the Rocks” dresses up the experience. Behind the performers, images are projected on a large screen – costing $100,000, Mike Bailey said Saturday. Sometimes, images are geometric and evolving. Sometimes, the images are moving, like a sequence of motorcyclists – daredevils, adventurers or just plain riders. Some images are musicians on the stage in a previous life – in other words, in younger days with more hair and less girth. Sometimes, the screen would display a live shot of guitarist Russ Reiser or the orchestra/band from the rear; or somewhat live because what was heard and what was seen were a split-second different (a phenomenon in electronic transmission). Along with projections were light displays by rotating and/or flashing beams and white-light bursts and banks of specialized lights. The sound/ear show included a visual/eye show – both sometimes intense.

Rock bands often have a single, identifiable frontman/lead singer. Vic Ferrari has a bunch of lead singers, each with a specialty style, depending on the song. Vic Ferrari, of course, doesn’t sing because he is a myth. (And who’s to say Vic can’t be female – Victoria or Vickie?) For the Vic Ferrari singers, it’s a case of, whatever shoe fits, wear it. That said, Ron Kalista wears the 1,000-watt, my-head-heart-and-soul-are-wholly-in-this-music style extremely well. He’s the picture of Rock Star – latter day, as the world turns.

The show used few cues. It was as if the music just happened. Really good musicians can do that. They have a sixth sense, an ESP, with one another. Of course, it takes a long time playing and connecting to make music “just happen.”

The sound is VOLUMNOUS. Not loud. Okay, rock loud. But not PAIN LOUD. It is rock – energized/electrified/electronified and nuanced. It is rock with symphonic instruments filling in colors in a moving sonic kaleidoscope. It is a special kind, a STEP up.

Added up, “Symphony on the Rocks” is a full-body rock concert experience of something of a mythic level for around here. Except it exists and is real.

Stop. Just about all above is a repeat of a review I wrote of a March 2016 Vic Ferrari “Symphony on the Rocks” concert at the Meyer Theatre. The projection screen is different. Some players in Saturday’s show were different than in 2016. Some songs were different. The aura was the same.

All the orchestra players have side stories. Here are some:

Michael Dewhirst, who played a totally mod cello Saturday, played a standard cello Friday night in a wholly classical super-concert called “Beethoven Choral Fantasy” at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Other players in Saturday’s orchestra played at the Weidner, too.

Clarinetist Kevin Van Ess has a band of his own, Talk of the Town, a Dixieland band that played around Florida last week.

Among the musicians in the orchestra with Ph.Ds in music is horn player Michelle McQuade Dewhirst, who a few years ago composed a massive score for the historic film “Metropolis” that premiered at the Weidner Center on the campus where she teaches, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Saturday was regional Solo and Ensemble Festival judging day for many students, including those of music teacher Michael Bailey – Mike Bailey of Vic Ferrari. The adjudicator for those students: Michelle McQuade Dewhirst.

Vic Ferrari may be a myth, but everything about Vic Ferrari is not myth.

THE VENUE: Stop and look around the place. Meyer Theatre’s auditorium is an eye full. The Meyer one of the state’s colorful historic theaters. In its current form, the Robert T. Meyer Theatre opened Feb. 27, 2002. It seats approximately 1,000. The building dates back much farther. It opened Feb. 14, 1930, as one of the palatial Fox movie houses. The place is picturesque. The theater’s interior aura was its saving grace toward the end of the 20th century, when the building was faced an uncertain fate. The architectural/decorative style is defined as Spanish Atmospheric. The auditorium is designed in the manner of a Moorish courtyard of old. The eclectic mix of architectural styles and colors carries throughout the lobbies.

THE PEOPLE: Robert Meyer was president and chief executive officer of Tape Inc. of Green Bay . The theater took his name at the behest of his wife, Betty (Janet Elizabeth) Rose Meyer, whose financial contribution at a crucial time helped revitalize the building. The Rose family has a history of deep commitment to and involvement in the well-being of Green Bay. Robert Meyer died in 1984, Betty Rose Meyer in 2008.

