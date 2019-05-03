Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Speedy humor takes off in ‘Boeing Boeing' in Oshkosh

Program cover, adapted.

The premise is tantalizing, at least for a farce – that goofus style of theater in which anything is possible... or at least not impossible: A guy has three fiancées.

The guy, Bernard, also has a well-appointed Paris apartment, an irritable maid, a comprehensive schedule for major airlines and no apparent need to spend time in his said occupation of architect.

Oh, and Bernard has a friend, Robert, who has dropped in out of the sky after 18-plus years to get caught up in Bernard’s high-wire act of romantic derring-do.

Wisconsin is part of the fun. Gags involving Robert revolve around the idea that Paris and much in the world are not like Wisconsin, where Robert is from. That’s how the play is written. Theaters and audiences all over the map have been having fun with Wisconsin since the arrival of Marc Camoletti’s “Boeing Boeing” in 1960. Sample: When Robert says he is not married, the remark is, “Surely, there must be pretty girls in Wisconsin.” Robert says, “I haven’t seen any.” Ba-da-bump, a laugh follows.

Perhaps the uniforms for airline hostesses of the era have gone out of style and some attitudes about relationships may have become more restrictive, but the goal of “Boeing Boeing” is to generate laughter from the ridiculous. It works.

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre has three more rounds of romping to Sunday, May 5, in Fredric March Theatre.

The versatile Richard Kalinoski of the faculty directs, emphasizing speed and comedic reaction and varied accents and expression by the student cast.

The structure of the action is interesting. Bernard (Robert Reeves) is focal and yet not. Focal: It is his situation with the airline hostesses that is crucial. Bernard juggles the arrivals and departures of Gloria (Ali Basham) from New York/America, Gabriella (Autumn Christensen) from France and Gretchen (Samara Markle) from Germany.

Not focal: The friend Robert (Garret Johnson) and maid Berthe (Mary Margaret Clementi) are sparks of energy on their own when Bernard is not around.

Clementi has a way of making her face read like a book in the way she flashes Berthe’s opinions in eye and brow movements.

Johnson has a way of unleashing Robert’s nervous energy of predicaments and speedy lines in byplay with the airline hostesses. That byplay tends to have a lot of verve in delivery by Christensen, Markle and Basham.

The panorama of the Fredric March Theatre stage works well for “Boeing Boeing” because it has room for a requirement of farces – a lot of doors. In this case, there are seven doors to rooms for the characters to go into or... “No, not that one. Or that one. This one”... because something secret is behind Door No. 1 and Door No. 2.

Certain sections crackle with energy, and they usually involve Robert/Johnson in high-energy exasperation.

Side note: By coincidence, four farces arrived on the Northeastern Wisconsin play scene in the matter of a few weeks. UWFox Theatre produced “Noises Off.” Green Bay Community Theatre is presenting “Farce of Habit.” Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is hosting “The Play That Goes Wrong.” UW-Oshkosh Theatre is doing “Boeing Boeing.” There has been a whole lot of solid humor in the air lately.

Creative: Playwright – Marc Camoletti is translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans; (using airline terminology as “Flight Deck” from the printed program): captain – Richard Kalinoski; first officer – Kathleen Donnelly; second officer – Melissa Mitchler; flight navigator – Mick alderson; bombardier – Roy Hoglund; international flight translator – Jane Purse-Weidenhoeft; airborne sensor operator – Nathaniel Wolkoff; flight radio operator – Abby Turner; flight attendant instructor – Merlaine Angwall

Cast:

Bernard – Robert Reeves

Robert – Garrett Johnson

Gretchen – Samara Markle

Gabriella – Autumn Christensen

Gloria – Ali Basham

Berthe – Mary Margaret Clementi

First Cabin Stewardess – Rachel Larsen

Running time: Two hours, 10 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. May 3, 4; 2 p.m. May 5

Info: uwosh.edu/theatre

NEXT SEASON: “Nat Turner in Jerusalem” by Nathan Alan Davis, Oct. 3-6; “Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare, Nov. 21-24; “Beast on the Moon” by Richard Kalinoski, “Feb. 27-29, March 5-8; “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang, April 30-May 3.

THE VENUE: The 498-seat Fredric March Theatre includes a traditional proscenium (flat front stage) that’s 40 feet wide by 16 feet high. Built in 1971, the theater is located in the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus. The exterior features a 1970s era UW campus architectural style that embraces cement, in this case the cement reminiscent of geometric trees supporting a flat roof on the glass-enclosed entry and lobby. The interior features honeycombed red-brick walls and a slightly arcing seating area with no center aisle, with a general impression of closeness to the stage, which is especially wide. Leg room is abundant. The acoustics are crisp for the spoken voice in plays.

THE PERSON: Fredric March was a famous actor who was born in 1897 in Racine . March had no direct connection with UW-Oshkosh prior to the naming of the theater. He earned the honor due to the respect for his level of performance on Broadway and film – and being from Wisconsin . March and his wife attended the grand opening. March earned best actor Oscars for “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “The Best Years of Our Lives.” He earned three Oscar nominations.

