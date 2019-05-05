Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘The Diary of Anne Frank' realistic, well-developed in De Pere

Warren Gerds Lobby display.

Photo caption: A lobby display that includes a photo of Aubrey Mitchell, who portrays Anne Frank in “The Diary of Anne Frank” presented by Evergreen Productions. (Warren Gerds)

You are a fly on the wall of a hideaway.

Crammed in a few rooms are seven people, and eventually eight.

You see what happens among these humans being human all day, every day for more than two years.

What you see are descriptions from a teenage girl’s detailed diary brought to life.

This is a piece of theater done with great care. The people were real, so this glimpse of them in duress is offered with respect and attention to detail. In a sense, this is theater of responsibility.

The production is excellent.

Presented by Evergreen Productions, “The Diary of Anne Frank” continues to May 11 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. RELATED: A post-performance discussion will take place May 5.

The production is a chance to see a well-mounted American classic by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett that was first brought to light in 1955.

The play is about life and wanting to live.

It fleshes out the diary. Anne Frank’s feisty nature is seen stirring the pot of the cooped-up adults – a teenager being a teenager. And everyone is on edge, Jewish people just barely out of the iron grasp of the Nazis in 1940s Amsterdam, Holland.

Director Dawn Byrne leads a cast that is determined to make their portrayals feel real.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is an example of a notable feature of Evergreen Productions. The troupe has two arms – for adult and youth productions. The arms often interlock. The play includes three youth with experience in the troupe’s productions, and that tells in how convincing they are. They are Aubrey Mitchell as Anne Frank, Joey Umentum as Peter Van Daan (the two have important, telling scenes together) and Belle Harper as Margot Frank.

Aubrey Mitchell also voices sections from the diary, the words adding a presence of Anne Frank, the real person.

Each of the harbored adults is portrayed by a seasoned actor in a lifetime highlight role.

Lyle Becker is Otto Frank, ever the diplomat and negotiator of the turmoil around him.

Katie Guzek is Mrs. Frank, caught up in a daughter’s rejections of her and selfish “interlopers.”

Debra Barkholtz is Mrs. Van Daan, whose now-pinched high lifestyle meets angst upon angst.

Vance L. Toivonen is Mr. Van Daan, ever righteous, ever dominating and ever hungry.

Doug Landwehr is Mr. Dussel, whose gratitude is as short lived as his thorn in other’s sides is long.

Jason Pries and Anna Morozov are the Samaritans who go to great lengths for the safety of eight souls.

Mostly, this is an ensemble play. Most of the players are in character constantly – always doing something while doing “nothing.”

Much care goes into the period costuming and furnishings and kitchenware and houseware and such props as magazines of the time. The look is convincing.

The set convinces as well in a theatrical way. Anne Frank’s room that she shares with Mr. Dussel is separated by the suggestion of a wall. Other rooms flow – kitchen area, dining area, living room – with a doors at the rear leading elsewhere. A key feature in this set is the second level, which has two functions. The face primarily serves as a screen for projections of Amsterdam of the time, propaganda posters or images of starving or dead people. In Act II, the screen is back lighted, and seen is the room of Peter Van Daan when he and Anne Frank meet and pour their heads and hearts out. That duality is one of the ways that Evergreen Productions makes “The Diary of Anne Frank” its own.

The real diary is amazing, fascinating, intriguing. The play adds to the book, and this production does both justice.

Personal thoughts: The projected photographs are in black and white. Photography of the time was primarily in black and white. There is no getting around that. Today, scenes of Amsterdam and its canals seem dreary. The impression on the mind is, “Oh how depressing, such gloomy sights. That’s how life must have been.” If you go today to the Anne Frank House and look at the surrounding buildings and the canal flowing in front of it, all is in living color, of course. An impression is, “Oh, there is a lot of beauty around here that the Franks and others saw.” In a way, that is more depressing – that those humans were trapped in a place while all around outside was picturesque, living color.

Creative: Based on “Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl,” adapted by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett; director – Dawn Byrne; assistant director – Tessie Micke; stage manager – Megan Sielski; lighting designer – Jack Rhyner; costume designer – Cyndee Wilson; sound designer – Tricia Adams; set designers and master carpenters – Michael Troyer and Michael Palubicki; property mistress – Tessie Micke; hair/make-up designer – Lois Gegare; photographer – Jean Shonkwiler; production coordinator – Sherrill Revolinski

Cast:

Anne Frank – Aubrey Mitchell

Otto Frank, the father – Lyle Becker

Edith Frank, the mother – Katie Guzek

Margo Frank, the sister – Belle Harper

Mr. Van Daan, husband – Vance L. Toivonen

Petronella Van Daan, wife – Debra Barkholtz

Peter Van Daan, son – Joey Umentum

Mr. Dussel, the dentist – Doug Landwehr

Albert Kraler, the harborer – Jason Pries

Miep Gies, the lifeline – Anna Morozov

Running time: Two hours, 40 minutes

Remaining performances: 2 p.m. May 5, 7:30 p.m. May 9, 10, 11

Info: evergreentheater.org or snc.edu/tickets

THE VENUE: The 184-seat Neil and Mary Webb Memorial Theatre is the smaller of two theaters in St. Norbert College ’s Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. The space has an amphitheater feel with its sloped seating area. The stage is one-of-a-kind thrust stage, meaning it “thrusts” into the audience space. A traditional proscenium stage has a flat front and usually has curtains. A trust stage rarely uses curtains. People in front rows can practically reach out and touch performers when the performers are on the stage lip. Any seat in the theater is close to the action.

THE PEOPLE: Neil and Mary Webb were husband and wife. Neil Webb was president of St. Norbert College from 1973 to 1983. He earlier headed the St. Norbert psychology department. He left academics for a while before becoming president of Dominican College in California . In December 1987, Neil and Mary Webb died in an airplane crash in California in an act of sabotage by a disgruntled employee. That was shortly before the Hall of Fine Arts was to be remodeled with a small theater in the plans. Neil Webb had a lot of friends in the community and had the reputation, so his name was used to raise funds for the theater.

