Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: 'The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical' opening Friday at Oshkosh Grand

OSHKOSH, Wis.(WFRV) - Oshkosh Community Players will present six performances of “The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical” starting this week at the Grand Opera House.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 7 and 8, 2 p.m. June 9 and 7:30 p.m. June 13, 14 and 15. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

The show is a comically irreverent look at the world of Broadway musical theater.

Max Bialystock is a failing Broadway producer who hasn’t had a hit show in what seems like forever. In walks Leo Bloom to review his books. Leo notices that Max could conceivably make more money from a flop than from a hit. Together they seek out the worst play ever written, hire the worst director and possibly the worst cast ever to perform “Springtime for Hitler.”

Directing for Oshkosh Community Players is John Rubino, assisted by Kylie Montee. The cast features Chris Borgardt, Dalton Zanin and Brittney Ann Baldwin.

The stage show was adapted by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan from Brooks’ 1967 film of the same name, with lyrics written by Brooks and music composed by Brooks and arranged by Glen Kelly and Doug Besterman.

As in the film, the story concerns two theatrical producers who scheme to get rich by overselling interests in a Broadway flop. Complications arise when the show unexpectedly turns out to be successful. The humor of the show draws on ridiculous accents, caricatures and many show business in-jokes.

The original Broadway production opened April 19, 2001, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and ran for 2,502 performances, winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards.

