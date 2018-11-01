Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week Ahead: Heroes, Icons, Legends, Stories, a Premiere and More

Publicity photo Playwright and actor Stephen Lang portrays eight Medal of Honor recipients in “Beyond Glory.”

Publicity photo Playwright and actor Stephen Lang portrays eight Medal of Honor recipients in “Beyond Glory.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Below is more on “Biscuit” in Manitowoc, “Mark Twain” in Tisch Mills, “Almost, Maine” in De Pere, “Killjoy” in Port Washington, “BATSU!” in Oshkosh, “Beyond Glory” in Appleton, “It’s a Wonderful Life” in Manitowoc, “Waiting for Mr. Howard” in Green Bay, “Helen” in Sturgeon Bay... performances involving “Ozark Jubilee: Branson Country Christmas,” Field Report, Phil Cook and Music Maker Blues Revue, St. Norbert Autumn Band Concert, Paul Thorn, Loudon Wainwright III, Regina Carter Quartet, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, St. Norbert Middle-Level Honors Band Concert, Betul Soykan, Annie Mack, Lakeshore Big Band, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, Ann Schein, Jeri-Mae G. Astolfi, St. Norbert Chamber Music Concert, DSQ Electric, Home Free, Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore, “David DaVinci –Thrillusionist”... news of TEDxUW-Green Bay and Arts in the Community Awards.

ARRIVING

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre is hosting the musical “Biscuit” as part of its Student Adventure Series at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. The public may attend. Info: cccshows.org. Performing is ArtsPower national touring theater. Snapshot: Little Girl is thrilled when she receives Biscuit as a birthday present, but will this rambunctious puppy learn how to behave and accept being part of a family? Based on the series of books (23 million in print) by Alyssa Satin Capucilli and illustrator Pat Schories, ArtsPower’s musical features a frolicking puppy who loves exploring, making new friends and stirring up mischief.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Dave Ehlert as historic American storyteller, Mark Twain, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. Info: forstinn.com. Ehlert will bring to the stage stories and philosophizing of the great writer and storyteller, Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain. The performance sweeps from Twain’s boyhood in Missouri, through Hannibal, New Orleans, the Civil War, around the world and through his journey to riches and back. The event includes an appetizer buffet prior to the performance and served at intermission.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 3; 2 p.m. Nov. 4; and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 9, 10 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-comedy-drama-almost-maine-will-open-friday-in-de-pere/1559509569.

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will present Jerry Mayer’s romantic comedy/thriller “Killjoy” Nov. 2-4 and 9-11 in evening and matinee dinner shows. Info: memoriesballroom.com. Snapshot: Carol is being driven crazy by her charming monster of an ex-husband, Victor, and his new wife, who employ every trick in the book to end Carol’s $1,000-a-week alimony. Carol’s quirky kids work at Victor’s pasta restaurant chain, and Carol is sure Victor is bullying her son into an early grave. And then Carol has a passionate affair with Victor’s lawyer...

– In Oshkosh, the new entertainment venue The Howard will host “BATSU!” by Face Off Unlimited. Info: thehowardoshkosh.com. Four comedy warriors compete in improvisational comedy challenges. The comedic dive into Japanese culture is delivered by Face Off Unlimited, a company co-founded by Neenah native Eric Robinson. “BATSU!’ started in the East Village of New York City and now is performed weekly in New York and Chicago and on tour.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Stephen Lang in “Beyond Glory” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Playwright and star of stage and screen, Lang brings to the state the stories of eight veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The one-man show tells first-hand accounts of valor that resulted in the nation’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor. “Beyond Glory” is adapted from Larry Smith’s book. Contains mature content. The show’s Medal of Honor recipients are men of radically different ages, ethnicities and wars: Vice Adm. James B. Stockdale, Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, 1st Lt. Vernon Baker, Spec. Clarence Sasser, Staff Sgt. Nick Bacon, Chief Petty Officer John William Finn (at age 97), Capt. Lewis L. Millet and Pfc. Hector Caffareta. Lang wrote the play in 2003 and premiered it in 2004 at the gates of Arlington Cemetery. Lang’s film credits include James Cameron’s “Avatar” (now in sequels), “Manhunter” (1986), “Gettysburg” (1993), “Public Enemies” (2009) and “Don’t Breathe” (2016). He received a Tony Award nomination for his role in the 1992 Broadway production of “The Speed of Darkness.” From 2004 to 2006, he was co-artistic director of the Actors Studio.

– In Manitowoc, The Masquers, Inc. community theater company will open its 88th season with “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 9 and 10 at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. The play is adapted by James W. Rodgers from holiday classic 1946 Frank Capra film. The story is the saga of George Bailey, the Everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure have been quashed by family obligation and civic duty. George’s guardian angel has to descend on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him that his has been, after all, a wonderful life.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present Kathy Campshure’s “Waiting for Mr. Howard” in 10 performances Nov. 8-10 and 14-18 in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-new-play-waiting-for-mr-howard-in-the-works-in-green-bay/1561462929.

ENDING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Isadoora Theatre Company will present its final performances of the Ellen McLaughlin adaptation of the ancient play “Helen” by Euripides at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-3 and 2 p.m. Nov. 4 in Inside/Out Theatre of Margaret Lockwood Art Gallery. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-little-is-ordinary-in-retooled-ancient-helen-in-sturgeon-bay/1556664060.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Ozark Jubilee: Branson Country Christmas” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Field Report at 6 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Nov. 1. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Phil Cook and Music Maker Blues Revue on day one of the third annual, two-day Blues & Roots Fest at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College music department will present its Autumn Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The concert will feature the college’s Wind Ensemble and Concert Band.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Paul Thorn on day two of the third annual, two-day Blues & Roots Fest at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Oshkosh, Grand Opera House will host Loudon Wainwright III at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present the 38th annual Fred Sturm Jazz Celebration Weekend with live performances from the Regina Carter Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in Memorial Chapel on campus. Info: lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office. According to a press release: Fred Sturm Jazz Celebration Weekend brings professional jazz artists to campus for a non-competitive jazz education festival. Over the course of the weekend, hundreds of middle and high school students from around the Midwest work with Lawrence faculty and jazz educators from across the country. Regina Carter was a recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant.” Carter’s recent release, “Ella: Accentuate the Positive,” and touring program, “Simply Ella,” mark the 100th birthday of musical legend Ella Fitzgerald. Friday, Carter will perform “Simply Ella” live at Lawrence with her quartet. Saturday’s concert showcases the multiple-Grammy winning 16-piece Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, co-founded by legendary trumpeter Thad Jones and drummer Mel Lewis. After more than 50 years, the ensemble still plays virtually every Monday night at the renowned Village Vanguard Jazz club, New York City’s most famous basement. The orchestra plays arrangements of Thad Jones while commissioning new and innovative big band music.

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College music department will host its 36th annual Middle-Level Honors Band Concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Admission is free. The concert will feature guest conductor Kenneth Steinsultz, associate professor of music and director of bands at the University of Evansville, Ind., and approximately 150 musicians from seventh to ninth grade. The students, who are from Wisconsin and Michigan, will participate in a day of rehearsals, culminating in the afternoon concert.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will host a guest recital with Betul Soykan, violin, with Katherine Decker, cello, and Eli Kalman, piano, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in Music Hall in the Arts Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/go/music/calendar-of-events.

In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Annie Mack at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Info: forstinn.com.

– In Manitowoc, Lakeshore Big Band will present “Bounce, Ballads & Blues” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. Numbers include “Billie’s Bounce,” “Blues in the Night,” “Over the Rainbow” and “Teach Me Tonight.”

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host a guest recital with Ann Schein, piano, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will host a guest recital with Jeri-Mae G. Astolfi, piano, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, in Music Hall in the Arts Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/go/music/calendar-of-events.

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College music department will present a Chamber Music Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Admission is free.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Concert Association will host DSQ Electric at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center in Fond du Lac High School. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts1819.cfm.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Home Free at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host a concert by Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, trio from Norway, Sweden and the Shetland Islands, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Harper Hall.

– In Fish Creek, the White Gull Inn will host Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore in the first concert in its 35th season of winter folk concerts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. Info: whitegullinn.com. According to a press release: Mollie O’Brien is an Americana, bluegrass, R&B, and folk singer from Wheeling, West Virginia. She has released albums with her brother, Grammy-winner Tim O’Brien. She has also released five solo albums. She is currently based in Denver, and regularly tours and performs with her husband, guitarist Rich Moore, as a duo. Together they have released one studio album, “Saints and Sinners,” and a live CD, “900 Baseline.” The inn presents monthly concerts November through April. Innkeeper Andy Coulson said nearly 200 musicians have performed at the inn during the 34 seasons. Future scheduled concerts in the series: Robbie Fulks, Dec. 5; Johnsmith and Dan Sebranek, Jan. 16; Susan Gibson, March 27; and Mile Twelve, May 1.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “David DaVinci –Thrillusionist” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Nov. 8. Info: weillcenter.com.

ETCETERA

– SOLD OUT: In Green Bay, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is presenting its first independently organized TEDx series titled TEDxUW-Green Bay in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. This event is sold out. According to a press release: The series features eight established speakers discussing various topics. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. This year’s theme is “Rising.” “We are often faced with barriers and unanticipated challenges,” says TEDxUW-Green Bay organizers. “Rising above challenges is the hallmark of resilience and the pathway to a brighter future. The series features eight established speakers discussing various topics.” The speakers: Illene Noppe Cupit, Kelly Ellis, Dr. Fred Johnson, Lorenzo Lones, Dr. Ashok Rai, Dr. Anne Schauer-Gimenez, Dan Terrio and Jennie Young. – Arts Wisconsin community cultural development organization, presented the tenth annual Arts in the Community Awards to Ken Juon, president, Artstart Board of Directors, Rhinelander, and Ryan Heise, village administrator, Village of Egg Harbor. The awards, presented in partnership with the League of Municipalities, honor Wisconsin communities and civic leaders for championing the arts as integral to economic, educational and community vitality and success. Info: artswisconsin.org.

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.