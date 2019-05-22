Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Slowing for Memorial Day, but something entirely new

Heidi Hodges Alan Kopischke portrays nine characters in “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” at Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay. (Heidi Hodges)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Below is more on “The Children” and “Kayak” in Green Bay, Skorzewski School of Ballet in De Pere, “Grand Ole Country” in Green Bay, “Death of a Salesman” in Tisch Mills, “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” in Sturgeon Bay, honors for Matthew Wautier and Kiera Hietpas in Appleton, “Love Letters” in Green Bay... performances involving Wisconsin Singers, Lawrence Jazz Ensembles, Mobility Brass Quintet (two concerts), John Prine Lawrence Choirs, Wen-Lei Gu, Lawrence Symphonic Band, The Griffon String Quartet, Lawrence Percussion Ensembles, Steven Paul Spears and Michael Mizrahi, Lawrence Gamelan Concert, Bill and Peg Carrothers... news of St. Norbert Summer Band Camp, Kohler Arts Center Sheboygan Music Series.

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Theatre Z will present Lucy Kirkwood’s “The Children” (starts May 22) and Jordan Hall’s “Kayak” (starts May 23) in repertory at Jean Weidner Theatre in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Performances continue alternately to May 26. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-theatre-z-offering-two-plays-new-to-the-green-bay-area-in-repertory/2012785538.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host Skorzewski School of Ballet in its spring performance at 7 p.m. May 24 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The program includes sections from “Sleeping Beauty.”

ENDING

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its final two performances of “Grand Ole Country” at the Riverside Ballroom. The schedule: May 23: noon meal, 1 p.m. show and 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-green-bay-show-troupe-slates-annual-country-show-at-riverside-ballroom/1989781312.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” at 7:30 p.m. May 23, 24 and 25. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-death-of-a-salesman-packs-a-bristling-wallop-in-tisch-mills/2012521448.

ONGOING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present James Lecesne’s “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” to June 9 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays, plus Wednesdays May 29 and June 5, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-acting-captivates-in-leonard-pelkey-in-sturgeon-bay/2008505343.

HONORS

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced the recipients of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards Best Actor and Best Actress recognition. Matthew Wautier of Green Bay Southwest High School and Kyra Hietpas of Little Chute High School will represent the program at The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards in June. Nominated for their leading performances at their high schools and chosen through a separate process at the center, they will represent the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards at the national level and have the opportunity to learn from professionals in a week of workshops, compete for scholarships and perform on stage at the Minskoff Theatre, currently the Broadway home to “Disney’s The Lion King.” Kyra Hietpas was nominated for her role as Gertrude McFuzz in Little Chute's production of “Seussical.” Hietpas is a senior with plans to study music education at Carroll University in fall. Matthew Wautier was nominated for his role as Ren in Green Bay Southwest’s production of “Footloose.” Wautier is a senior with plans to study musical theater at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in fall.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre of greater Green Bay will present A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” as a fundraiser presentation at 7:30 p.m. June 14 in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse of Green Bay Community Theatre. Info: playbyplaytheatre.com. The production features veteran performers Karen McDiarmid and Steve Carlson.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Wisconsin Singers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Jazz Ensemble Concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Oshkosh, Grand Opera House will host Mobility Brass Quintet presented by the U.S. Air Force Band of America at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24. Info (free vouchers required): thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host John Prine at 8 p.m. Friday, May 24. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Choirs Concert at 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital with Wen-Lei Gu, piano, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25 in Harper Hall.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Symphonic Band Concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Mobility Brass Quintet presented by the U.S. Air Force Band of America at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Info (free): dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Kress Pavillion will host The Griffon String Quartet at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Info: midsummersmusic.com/event/griffon-string-quartet/. The program: Franz Josef Haydn, “Quartet Opus 33, No. 3 (‘The Bird’);” Philip Glass, “String Quartet No. 3 (‘Mishima’);” Johannes Brahms, “String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Opus 51, No. 2.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Percussion Ensemble Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital with Steven Paul Spears, tenor, and Michael Mizrahi, piano, at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host World Music Series: Gamelan Concert of music by Balinese composers at 3 p.m. Monday, May 27, in Stansbury Theatre.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty/guest recital (piano and voice) by Bill and Peg Carrothers at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30 in Harper Hall.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College music department will hold its 38th annual Summer Band Camp on campus from June 10-14. The commuter camp is open to music students who have completed grades 5 through 9. It will take place in a series of sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, concluding with a free concert Friday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m. in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. The camp will be directed by Philip Klickman, assistant professor of music at St. Norbert. In addition to the main band, the camp will include a jazz ensemble; students who play saxophone, trumpet, trombone, drum set, piano, electric bass or guitar are encouraged to sign up. Info: snc.edu/music/camps/summerbandcamp.html.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center announced the lineup for the fifth season of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series. According to a press release: The 11-concert series will take place on the City Green at 6 p.m. Thursdays (with exceptions days) starting June 20. Info: jmkac.org. The performers are from near and far. The schedule: June 20: Viento Callejero, Cumbia, 7 p.m.; The Shebeegeebees, 6 p.m. June 27: Jig Jam, Bluegrass/Celtic, 7 p.m.; Nicholas Raymond, 6 p.m. July 3: The Suffers, Soul, 7 p.m.; Lil Rev with Jim Eannelli, 6 p.m. July 11: The Mammals, Americana/Folk, 7 p.m.; Caley Conway, 6 p.m. Saturday. July 20: Copper Box, Cajun Swamp Rock, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; La Misa Negra, Latin Alternative, 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday, July 21: Chicken Wire Empire, Bluegrass, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bella’s Bartok, Klezmer/Punk/Pop, 2-4 p.m. July 25: (Double Headliners) Jackie Venson, Indie/Blues, 6 p.m., Emily Wolfe, Rock ‘n’ Roll; 7:15 p.m. Aug. 1: Low Down Brass Band Brass/Street Funk/Crunk, 7 p.m. CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion; 6 p.m. Aug. 8: Adrian + Meredith Polka-inspired Swing/Folk, 7 p.m.; Wise Jennings, 6 p.m. Aug. 15: OKAN, Afro Cuban, 7 p.m.; opening act TBA 6 p.m. Aug. 22: Cha Wa, Mardi Gras Indian Funk, 7 p.m.’ opening act TBA 6 p.m. The series is produced by the arts center. Founded in 1967, the arts center is dedicated to making innovative arts programming accessible to a broad audience that ranges from artists and academics to families and youth of all ages. Central to its mission is promoting understanding and appreciation of the work of self-taught and contemporary artists through original exhibitions, commissioned works of art, performing arts programs, community arts initiatives and publications. The collections focus primarily on works by artist-environment builders, self-taught and folk artists, and works created in the Arts/Industry residency program.

