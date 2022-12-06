STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will present “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” as its holiday offering starting with a pay-what-you-wish preview Sunday, Dec. 11. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org.

Regular performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

The play is another take on Charles Dickens’ classic about Ebenezer Scrooge and ghosts and greed and realization.

According to the website: “The five WFBR Radio Players bring to life scores of characters, live sound effects and musical underscoring to create an authentic 1940s radio experience all in front of a live studio audience.”

The script is by Joe Landry, who is something of a specialist in the radio play concept. His other titles include “The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play,” “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play,” “The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play,” “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” and “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast.”

Some of these plays have been produced in the region by other companies.

In the concept, the players – professional in this cast – more than read from scripts. The illusion is the audience is part of the live radio studio audience and sees interactions among the players.

Directing is Mikael Burke, who is based in Chicago and has numerous credits there. Quote from Mikael Burke’s website: “I’m a fan of visual storytelling.”

Everyone in the cast has been seen on the professional stages in Door County and elsewhere. Capsules:

+ Cassandra Bissell: Area: Third Avenue PlayWorks (“The Book Club Play” this season), Peninsula Players Theatre in nine seasons (selected: “Silent Sky,” “Proof”).

Regional: Extensive credits with many in Chicago and Milwaukee.

+ Neil Brookshire: Area: The Weidner (“Bent Compass” (co-writer and performer), Peninsula Players Theatre (“Romance in D,” “Silent Sky,” “Miss Holmes”), Door Shakespeare: (“Twelfth Night,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”).

Regional theater: Wide variety, including 10 seasons with the Idaho Shakespeare Festival.

+ Elyse Edelman: Area: Door Shakespeare: (“Comedy of Errors,” “King Lear,” “Twelfth Night,” “Heart of Robin Hood,” “Much Ado About Nothing,’ “Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Henry V”).

Regional theater: Wide variety, including American Players Theatre, Minnesota Shakespeare, Utah Shakespeare.

Also: As an educator, develops curriculum for professional theaters schools, and youth correctional facilities.

+ Ray Jivoff: Area: Northern Sky Theater (“Dad’s Season Tickets”) prominently in Door County and Milwaukee.

Elsewhere: Former artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, where he also directed 40 school touring shows.

+ Dan Klarer: Area: Door Shakespeare (“Three Musketeers: An Adventure With Music,” “The Tempest,” Henry V,” “Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Door Shakespeare);” Northern Sky Theater: (“Tongue ‘N Cheek,” “Victory Farm”); Third Avenue Playhouse “Isaac’s Eye,” “Greater Tuna,” “Santaland Diaries”); and Peninsula Players Theatre (“Miss Holmes,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Bridges of Madison County”).

Regional: Wide variety, including Chicago and Madison.