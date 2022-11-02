MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Masquers, Inc. community theater of the Lakeshore will open its 92nd season next week with “A Christmas Story.” Info: cccshows.org.

Performances in Capitol Civic Centre are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

Based closely on the popular movie, the play tells of a memorable growing-up Christmas for Ralphie Parker – the one he wished for a Red Ryder BB gun.

The story comes from Jean Shepherd, a humorist and storyteller. His 1966 book, “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash,” is one source for the 1983 movie that was adapted by Philip Grecian into a play in 2000.

The story is somewhat a memoir of Jean Shepherd’s growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s. In it, 9-year-old Ralphie Parker has a quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas.

Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

All the elements from the motion picture are in the play. Included are the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; and Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.

The Masquers cast consists of, alphabetically, Kyla Brawner, Andi Gallagher, Brooklyn Hebert, Chris Jenswold, Maksim Lara, Christian Love, Heather Love, Tyler Love, LuElla Monroe, T.J. Monroe, Ronin Ordiway, Elizabeth Plotka-Heinen, Susan Quinn-Mrotek, Warren Schmidt, Teegan Seefeldt, Andrew Thiele, Evan Thiele, Bekah Weisner and Terry York.

Directing is Ellen Peronto.

Two other plays are scheduled for the season:

+ “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Joe DiPietro, March 9-11.

A single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey visits both his sets of grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until Nick has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job that will take him his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. The news doesn’t sit so well, so the grandparents start a series of schemes to keep Nick around. The ploys include bringing to dinner the lovely, and single, Caitlin O’Hare as bait.

+ “City of Angels,” a musical scored by Cy Coleman, May 11-13. In the late 1940s, a bookish writer of detective stories struggles to adapt his crime novel into a workable screenplay. As Stine tries to maintain integrity in backstabbing Hollywood, his hardboiled protagonist, Stone, fights for survival in a city filled with criminals and opportunists. The stories are told on a split stage.