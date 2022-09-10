OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre will take on William Shakespeare’s multi-level comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” next week in First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota St. Info: vintagetheatre.net.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 15-17.

Director Christy Dubey says, “This legendary play leads us through a rabbit hole of multiple cultural legends and lores of the fairies and hobgoblins. It challenges the boundaries of ancient laws against women’s rights where women were property.”

Magic and mayhem abound when two sets of lovers and a ragtag team of actors escape into the Forest of Athens. Like many of Shakespeare’s best comedies, the play includes mistaken identities, slapstick physicality and a happy ending.

The characters and cast:

Theseus: Paul Vanden Boogard

Hippolyta: Marisa Darcourt

Egeus: L. Douglas Bord-Pire

Hermia: Abbie Dench

Demetrius: Michael J. Laskowski

Helena: Jennifer Leahy

Lysander: Jordan Whitrock

Lord Oberon: John Dicks

Queen Titania: Madysen Schmidt

Puck: Lean Demski

Bottom: Mark Goldmeyer

Peter Quince: John Zhang

Flute/Fairy: Breanna Paulson

Starveling/Fairy: Jessica Harrison

Snug/Fairy: Kendra Clark

Snout/Fairy: Freddie McVey

Other Fairies Alli Karas, Elliot Richards, Travis Dubey, Galileo Demski

Michael J. Laskowski, artistic director of Vintage Theatre, says:

“We are setting the show in a ‘netherworld’ setting of steampunk. So it is in an undefined setting where the past meets the future. And with that, we are encouraging audience members to dress up in steampunk attire. Before the play begins, actors who are playing the fairies will be mingling with the audience in the house to hopefully get an immersive sense of the event.

“We chose ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ because of its large cast and the array of strong female characters such as Hippolyta, Queen Titania, Hermia and Helena.

“Like many theaters, we are still bouncing back from the pandemic, and we knew this play would draw in a large pool of actors and therefore a larger audience base.

“I truly believe that Shakespeare is more popular than ever because audiences are beginning to understand that in its original time Shakespeare was seen and enjoyed by everyone – from beggars and prostitutes to Queen Elizabeth I herself. Therefore the stereotype that Shakespeare is only meant for certain audiences is beginning to fade.

“Vintage Theatre is especially proud of this production because of the variety of actors we have from so many different communities and walks of life. This production is made up of people who are LGBTQ, Asian-American, Native American and a little person.”