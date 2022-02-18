OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Community Players will present four performances of the classic Agatha Christie play “The Mousetrap” next week at The Grand Oshkosh. Info: https://tinyurl.com/OCPTheMoustrap.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Note from the theater: “Face masks are required for this performance.”

The story: A group of strangers is in a boarding house during a snowstorm. One of the strangers is a murderer. The suspects include a newly married couple who run the house, a spinster with a curious background, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a retired Army major, a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone.

Into their midst comes a policeman, traveling on skis. He no sooner arrives, when the jurist is killed. Two down, and one to go. To get to the rationale of the murderer’s pattern, the policeman probes the background of everyone present – rattling a lot of skeletons.

Directing is Brad Dokken, a veteran of directing, performing and writing.

The roles and their players are Mollie Ralston – Kimberly Mueller; Giles Ralston – Matthew Englund; Christopher Wren – Josiah Dempsey; Mrs. Boyle – Anne Caylor; Major Metcalf – Jim Tronoff; Miss Casewell – Madysen Schmidt; Mr. Paravicini – Kyle Wagner and Sergeant Trotter – Nate Scheuers.

The play is famous. It ran continuously on London’s West End from 1952 until March 2020, when it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The story was adapted from a radio play, “Three Blind Mice,” written for the British royal family in 1947. The stage play had to be renamed on the insistence of another producer, Emile Littler, who had used the name on stage before World II. It was Agatha Christie’s son-in-law, Anthony Hicks, who suggested the new title, which refers to William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” in which Hamlet cryptically calls the play depicting the murder of the king, “The Mousetrap.”

In 1997, The Mousetrap Theatre Projects initiative was launched. The charity helps young people experience London’s theater, and to which the money from the 25,000th performance was donated.