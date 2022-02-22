NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wolf River Theatric Troupe will present seven performances of the comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” in the troupe’s Wolf River Theatre, 304 St. John’s Place. Info: wrtt.org.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25; 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26; and 7 p.m. March 10-12.

The play is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten – also known as Jones Hope Wooten.

Snapshot: Four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their senior prom – to be at each other’s weddings, no matter what. More than 30 years later, the Southern friends are still making “the long walk for each other.”

According to the playwrights’ website: “Libby Ruth, Deedra, Monette and Charlie are committed to the notion that careers, waistlines and even marriages may disappear, but real friendships last a lifetime. Forsaking all others, in sickness and in health, they repeatedly struggle to stage the perfect wedding in spite of fistfights at the altar, runaway brides and the mistaken, and unfortunate, release of a flock of white doves on the first day of hunting season.”

Directing is Sandy Renner.

This is the organization’s 40th season. Jones Hope Wooten plays are popular for their Southern charm.

The trio has written 21 plays, which are performed throughout the country.