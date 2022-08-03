Cast and crew for St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Next Stage production of “Anastasia.” (Josh Fields/St. Norbert College)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Music Theatre’s youth program, Next Stage, will present “Anastasia: The Musical” next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info here.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-12; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; and 2 p.m. Aug. 14.

According to a press release: “Anastasia: The Musical,” a romantic and adventure-filled musical, takes the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. A brave young woman is on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

This year’s cast, crew, and pit musicians come from 19 local high schools. Included are Appleton North, Appleton Xavier, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Brillion, Daskool Academy, De Pere, Denmark, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Notre Dame Academy, Pieschek Academy, Pulaski, Roncalli (Manitowoc), West De Pere and Wrightstown.

The members, all age 18 and younger:

Aidan Averbeck, a graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School, plays Dmitry.

Will Bakken, Little Chute High School, is in the ensemble.

Jake Barbeau, a graduate of De Pere High School, is in the ensemble.

Nora Barr, a graduate of Green Bay Preble High School, plays the flute.

Hannah Beals-Romero, Notre Dame Academy, plays flute and piccolo.

Morgan Behrend, Bay Port High School, is on the crew.

Ione Berken, a graduate of Green Bay East High School, is in the ensemble.

Mitchell Blohm, a graduate of West De Pere High School, is in the ensemble.

Ryan Bouchard, a graduate of Pulaski High School, plays Gleb.

Isaac Bowman, Green Bay East High School, plays The Tsar.

Luke Calaway, Ashwaubenon High School, plays Gorlinsky.

Ava Coppo, De Pere High School, is in the ensemble.

Aren Dominic Damayo, Ashwaubenon High School, is in the ensemble.

Hannah Davis, Green Bay Preble High School, plays the violin.

Tryana Dokolas, Daskool Academy, is in the ensemble.

Kalysta Dokolas, Daskool Academy, is on crew.

Sonia Ettinger, Green Bay East High School, is in the ensemble.

Bella Frank, Bay Port High School, is in the ensemble.

Andi Gallagher, LB Clarke Middle School, Two Rivers, plays Little Anastasia.

Amelia Gibbons, Green Bay Southwest High School, plays Lily.

Grey Gunville, a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, is on the crew.

AJ Hendee, Appleton Xavier High School, is on the crew.

Claire Hendee, a graduate of Appleton Xavier High School, plays trumpet.

Grace Hess, Ashwaubenon High School, is the assistant stage manager.

Emily Hoeppner, Notre Dame Academy, is in the ensemble.

Timothy Huber, Pulaski High School, plays Vlad.

Isabella Kafka, a graduate of Denmark High School, plays piano.

Aria Kiedinger, De Pere High School, plays The Dowager Empress.

Kennedy Kramer, a graduate of Ashwaubenon High School, plays The Tsarina.

Clarissa LaPlante, De Pere High School, is on the crew.

Rose Lemerande, Green Bay Preble High School, is on the crew.

Logan Lemmens, Green Bay Preble High School, plays trombone.

Jacob Massart, a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, is in the ensemble.

Avery Moureau, Green Bay Southwest High School, is in the ensemble.

Madisin Mohr, Ashwaubenon High School, is on the crew.

Xavi Nohara, a graduate of De Pere High School is in the ensemble.

Henry Pahlow, Denmark High School, plays Count Ipolitov.

Bella Peters, West De Pere High School, is on the crew.

Grace Pieschek, Pieschek Academy, is in the ensemble.

Annika Pries, Green Bay East High School, is on the crew.

Lauren Rank, Green Bay Preble High School, is in the ensemble.

Samantha Reynolds, Pulaski High School, plays French horn.

Charles Rickards, a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, plays Count Leopold.

Evelyn Rickards, Notre Dame Academy, is on the crew.

Isaac Roberts, Wrightstown High School, is in the ensemble.

Kristen Roggenbauer, Brillion High School, is in the ensemble.

Carrie Schwartz, a graduate of Appleton North High School, plays oboe & English horn.

Truman Thor, Ashwaubenon High School, is on the crew.

Joseph Thuecks, Luxemburg-Casco High School, is in the ensemble.

Madeline Tricarico, Notre Dame Academy, plays bass.

Sophie Utrie, Denmark High School, is in the ensemble.

Katherine Vadney, Roncalli High School Manitowoc, is in the ensemble.

Taylor VanRoy, Green Bay Preble High School, is in the ensemble.

Marco Villagomez, a graduate of Green Bay Preble High School, plays the violin.

Jon Vissers, a graduate of Little Chute High School, is in the ensemble.

Isa Wagner, Denmark High School, plays percussion.

Olivia Weyenberg, Ashwaubenon High School, plays Anya.

Next Stage is an immersive musical theater program for high-school-age performers, instrumentalists, and technicians culminating in public performances. Participants receive skill training and practical experience in a challenging and supportive environment.

This year’s production, the seventh in the program’s history, is co-directed by Teresa Schmidt and Andrea Hearden. Schmidt also serves as the vocal music director, and Hearden serves as the choreographer. Philip Klickman serves as the pit orchestra director.

The book for “Anastasia: The Musical” is by Terrence McNally, with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

The project is inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture drawn from the play by Marcelle Maurette as adapted by Guy Bolton.