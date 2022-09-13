SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present six performances of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” starting this week at the Mielke Arts Center, N5649 N. Airport Road. Info: shawanoarts.com.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, 17; 2 p.m. Sept. 18; 7 p.m. Sept. 23, 24; and 2 p.m. Sept. 25.

According to the website, a snapshot: Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder.

As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.

This is one of Agatha Christie’s darkest tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction with a growing sense of dread and tension.

Mild language and dark themes are part of this production.

Christie’s book was published in 1939, and the movie version arrived in 1943. The story has had various titles over the years – changed because they became unacceptable.

Box in the Wood Theatre Guild started in 1995 at the urging of the Shawano County Arts Council, which continues to support the troupe along with the Mielke Foundation.