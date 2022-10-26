Artina McCain will be featured in a Florence Price piano concerto with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. (FVS)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will present three works for its second subscription concert of the 2022-2023 season. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com.

The performance, titled “Mahler 5!” is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

Music director Kevin Sütterlin will conduct.

Sütterlin will moderate a pre-concert talk at 6:40 p.m. in Kimberly-Clark Theater.

First on the program is “Spark!” by Jacob Shay (born 2000). Its world premiere is commissioned by Sütterlin and April Ann Brock as a gift to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Shay is studying composition at Concordia College in his home state, Minnesota.

Next is “Piano Concerto in D minor” by Florence Price (1887-1953), a composer who has gained much attention in recent years as a discovery after decades in obscurity.

Sütterlin introduced the audience to a Florence Price symphony last season.

Saturday, Price’s “Piano Concerto in D minor” will feature Artina McCain on piano.

McCain has performed widely as part of her versatile career as performer, educator and teacher. She holds a doctoral degree from the University of Texas in Austin.

She is a member of the faculty of the School of Music at the University of Memphis and is co-founder/director of the Memphis International Piano Festival and Competition.

Finishing the concert is the formidable “Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor” by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911). The work is in three parts and five movements.

Running more than an hour, the work is described as having a huge musical and emotional landscape.