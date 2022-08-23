AVB Community Band will return to Riverside Ballroom for one of its concerts in the coming season. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will present eight concerts in four venues for its 2022-2023 season. Info here.

“Because of the Green Bay Packers schedule, we have had to make some changes to our fall schedule, so a few of our concerts have been moved from the normal Monday night schedule,” Brent Hussin, band manager, tells patrons in a newsletter.

“The overall theme for our season is ‘We Believe …,’ and we will be featuring music from a number of different genres.”

Admission to the concerts is free, with donations welcome.

The band is heading into its 41th season. Mike Ajango is director, and Paul Oleksy is associate director.

The schedule:

+ Sept. 20: “We Believe in Magic,” 7 p.m. at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

Music of the stage and screen.

Note: this is a Tuesday night concert.

+ Oct. 17: “We Believe in Youth,” 7 p.m. at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

Music for the young and young at heart.

+ Nov. 16: “We Believe in America,” 7 p.m. at Walter Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

Music that brings us together.

Note: this is a Wednesday night performance.

+ Dec. 12: “We Believe in Glad Tidings,” 7 p.m. in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Music for the holidays.

The organization will also be holding its annual food drive for Paul’s Pantry in the center’s lobby.

+ Feb. 19: “We Believe in Good Times,” 2 p.m. at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay.

Music of the big bands.

Note: This is a Sunday afternoon concert, and it is a combination concert and dance.

+ March 20: “We Believe in Variety,” 7 p.m. at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

Music as the spice of life.

+ April 17: “We Believe I Passion,” 7 p.m. at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

Music that inspires the soul.

+ May 15: “We Believe in Rock and Roll,” 7 p.m. at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

Music for movin’ and groovin’.

“The band is all-volunteer, and nobody in the organization receives any compensation,” Hussin says. “We rely of donations and program advertising to be able to continue offering free concerts.”