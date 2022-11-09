TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present six performances of the Neil Simon comedy “Barefoot in the Park” starting this weekend. Info: forstinn.org.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 19; and 2 p.m. Nov. 20.

According to a press release: Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does.

Neil Simon’s classic from 1963 Broadway features Grace Sergott and Blaine Rezach as newlyweds, Paul and Corie Brattler.

Carrie Todd Counihan portrays the loving and attentive mother.

Martin Schaller explores the eccentric and charming upstairs neighbor, Mr. Velasco.

Corey McElroy wanders in and out as the bemused Telephone Repairman, and a small but sturdy ensemble moves the furniture.

Directing is Michael Sheeks, artistic director of the company.

Music is provided in the pub during the hour prior to performances by jazz pianist Lee Nudelmann.

The Broadway version starred Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley. The 1967 movie starred Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.