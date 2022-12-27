TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective has an ambitious theatrical season mapped for 2023. Info: forstinn.org.

According to a message to patrons: “(I)n addition to our usual selection of shows with sophisticated and challenging themes, we have several offerings that are family-friendly,” says Michael Sheeks, executive director.

“We are starting off the season with a family-friendly adaptation of the young adult novel, ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (March). After Easter, we present the first of four musicals in our season: ‘Godspell’ (April), ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ (June/July), ‘Into the Woods’ (September) and ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ (October).

“Rounding out the season are several interesting plays: ‘Dog Sees God’ (June/July), ‘Murder in Green Meadows’ (August) and a rock and roll adaptation – think ‘Highway to Hell’ – of William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth.’

“In the intimate confines of the pub, we’ll be offering two shows this season: ‘Waiting for Godot’ (June/July) and ‘The Vagina Monologues’ (September/October).

“And something new! We will be producing a non-juried one-act festival in May immediately after our annual weekend of John Denver tribute performances by the Layne Yost Trio. Producers for the one-act festival will be selected in a lottery at the end of January. Check out the website to sign up as a potential producer.

“Throughout the year we’ll have music in the pub before each of our events, ‘Open Mic’ on over a dozen Thursdays, and we are looking to book additional mainstage music performances as well.

“We are pleased to bring back Hardbean and McHonzik to celebrate St Patty’s day on March 19 in our opening weekend of the season.”

Tickets for the March, April and May offerings are on sale.

The Forst Inn is located at E2910 County Road BB in Tisch Mills – 30 minutes or less from Green Bay, Kewaunee and Manitowoc.