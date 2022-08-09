MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Attic Chamber Theatre will present six performances of the musical “Cabaret” in James Perry Theatre in the Communication Arts Center of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, 1478 Midway Road.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-13; 2 p.m. Aug. 14; and 7 p.m. Aug. 18-20. Info here.

Set in 1929-1930 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor.

Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub.

The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany.

The musical, which arrived in 1966, features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. The work is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by writer Christopher Isherwood’s experiences in the poverty-stricken era and his intimate friendship with a cabaret singer.

The Broadway production was a hit, running for 1,166 performances.

Directing for the Attic Chamber Theatre production is Adam Westbrook.

Among cast members are Alexander Cullen, Robert Ernst, Joel Goodness, Katana Goss, Maddie Lemke, Brad Leonhardt, Jesse Lockstein, Noah Matthew, Rachael Molderhauer and Miki Wise.

Portraying the Emcee is Joel Goodness, who has a history with Attic Chamber Theatre – and much more in performance in general.

The native of Wisconsin Rapids is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Forty years ago, Goodness choreographed then Attic Theatre’s production of “Barnum.”

Goodness is in the midst of a “full circle” experience in stage and screen – TV commercials, too – that includes a long stint on Broadway. For four years starting in 1992, he was in the cast of “Crazy for You” by Ken Ludwig and George and Ira Gershwin. The show won Tony Award as Best Musical.

Along the way, Goodness performed on the Tony Awards, the Academy Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Since moving back from Los Angles, Goodness has called Central Wisconsin home, dividing time between his hometown Wisconsin Rapids and his working hometown Appleton.

In the Stevens Point area, he has played Dr. Frank n’ Furter in “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Reverend Shaw Moore in “Footloose.”

With Central Wisconsin Area Community Theater, he has performed in “Mary Poppins,” “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “The Addams Family.”