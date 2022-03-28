DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Cardboard Theatre will present a new play starting this week, “Deadly Games at the Hotel Excelsior.”

Performances are in ComedyCity Theatre, 365 Main Ave., at 7:30 p.m. April 1-2; 2 p.m. April 3; and 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. Info: comedycity.fun.

According to a press release, the teaser for the show is “Games are being played, but nobody is playing by the rules.”

Cardboard Theatre features props and set pieces created of cardboard.

Written by local playwright Jim Reilly, “Deadly Games at the Hotel Excelsior” is the theater’s first production after a nearly two-year hiatus.

The noir comedy takes place in France just after the end of World War II. An homage to classic film noir, the story follows a detective, hot on the trail of his partner’s killer. “With spies, con artists, double crosses and the ever-observant Frenchie just trying to run his hotel, who will come out on top?”

Directing is Mike Eserkaln, with Maggie Dernehl as assistant and cardboard artist.

Featured as Frenchie is Ken Goltz. Also in the cast are Rob Czypinski, Jerah Doxtator, Jon Bruinooge, Terry Minor, Will Knaapen, Maggie Monte, Logan Madson and Gary Radke.

Statement from the theater: “Established in 2019, Cardboard Theatre is a community-driven theater company dedicated to creating new theatrical works with an emphasis on collaboration and working with a low budget. To keep costs low and make productions affordable, we turn to cardboard as the main material to create sets and props. Remember as a kid, how a cardboard box could become a rocket ship or a submarine? Well, it still can. We feel that theater should be a place where we can play again like we did when we were kids. After all, they are called ‘plays’.”