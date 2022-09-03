SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Lakeshore Chorale is marking its 40th anniversary season in 2022-2023. Info: lakeshorechorale.org.

The adult chorus and/or its youth arm will present five concerts at varied venues.

According to the website:

Schedule

+ “Breath of Life”

Lakeshore Chorale & Lakeshore Youth Chorale

Sunday, Oct. 23 – 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. 824 Wisconsin Ave., Sheboygan.

The program includes uplifting and poignant selections.

+ “Sing We Now of Christmas”

Lakeshore Chorale & Lakeshore Youth Chorale

Sunday, Dec. 4 – 3 p.m. at St. Peter Claver Parish, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan.

In the afternoon of traditional holiday favorites is an audience singalong of carols accompanied by the magnificent pipe organ of St. Peter Claver. A cookie reception follows the concert.

+ “Love Notes – Valentine Gala”

Lakeshore Chorale

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 – 7 p.m. at Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill St., Plymouth.

The sentimental journey includes songs of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and others.

+ “How Can We Keep from Singing?”

Lakeshore Youth Chorale

Sunday, April 16, 2023 – 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. 824 Wisconsin Ave., Sheboygan.

“My life flows on in endless song … as it finds an echo in my soul.” Music has the power to move humanity and evoke a wide range of emotions from youth on up.

+ “Healing Hearts”

Lakeshore Chorale

Saturday, May 6, 2023 – 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 310 Bluff Ave., Sheboygan.

The season concludes with songs of compassion, healing and hope. The concert features world premieres of music by Wisconsin composers Ian Zempel and Zachary Moore on the themes of survival and perseverance. Some proceeds from the concert will be donated to Mental Health America in Sheboygan County.

Background

Consisting of one adult choir and three children’s choirs, Lakeshore Chorale performs a wide variety of significant choral literature throughout each five-concert season.

Directed by Neil Bubke and and accompanied by Joseph Hauer, the chorale has provided the singers and accompanying instrumentalists the opportunity to participate in performances of high-quality sacred and secular choral works.

The chorale consists of auditioned members from Sheboygan and the surrounding counties. The concerts offer an extensive repertoire, including Palestrina, Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Brahms, Gilbert and Sullivan, spirituals, folk music and playful PDQ Bach.

The chorale has performed in Germany, Austria, Great Britain, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic in four separate tours. Performances in Sheboygan’s sister city, Esslingen, Germany, the Abbey at Bath, England, the Karlskirche, Vienna, and the Jesuitenkirche, Innsbruck, have been highlights for the ensemble. The chorale has also performed in some of the finest concert halls and churches throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

The Lakeshore Youth Chorale consists of three choirs – the Lyric Choir, the Jubilate Choir., and the Chamber Choir. The Lakeshore Youth Chorale has been singing for more than 20 years. Directed by Heather Hammond, the choirs have a membership of more than 100 youth from Sheboygan County.

The Lakeshore Youth Chorale began as one choir, but as interest quickly grew, two more choirs were added.

The main purpose of the Lyric Choir – mainly elementary-aged students – is to build a foundation in proper vocal technique and music reading through the use of solfege and quality literature. The Lyric Choir also strives to produce unified vowel and consonant sounds as it aims toward excellence in its repertoire.

The Jubilate Choir, mostly unchanged middle school students’ voices, studies and performs quality music through which children continue to develop their singing voices and musicianship. Two and three-part music is sung, along with several selections in foreign languages. Students sing different voice parts during the season, enabling them to further develop skills in harmony.

The Chamber Choir consists mainly of high-school youth with changed voices. Members continue to develop vocal and choral skills through more challenging three and four-part music.

Membership in the Lakeshore Youth Chorale is by audition, held each spring and fall, or by appointment with the director. New members are accepted on the basis of vocal ability and commitment to the organization.