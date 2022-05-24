SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Midsummer’s Music chamber music series will present more than 40 performances this summer at multiple Door County locations. Info here.

The reach of the series has grown in recent years to additional performance spaces.

According to a press release: The series is in its 32nd season.

Concerts are given in a variety of cultural, historical, and scenic locations, including art galleries, museums, historic sites, and private homes. Some venues offer panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the waters of Green Bay.

The 2022 season runs June 9 through Sept. 5.

Musicians are drawn from the talent of the Chicago Symphony, Chicago’s Lyric Opera, Milwaukee Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Indianapolis Symphony, Aspen Music Festival, China National Symphony, the Ravinia Festival, and the Pro Arte Quartet, among others.

The concerts feature standard repertoire and gems from rarely heard composers.

Along with an audience for live performances, Midsummer’s Music is heard via Wisconsin Public Radio broadcasts, “Live from Chicago” on WFMT Radio, and social media outlets Facebook and YouTube.

The 32nd season includes of music by Franz Schubert, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johannes Brahms, Felix Mendelssohn, César Franck, and Antonín Dvořák, plus a continuing tradition of championing the works of female and lesser-known composers throughout the season, including Dame Ethel Smith, Louise Ferranc, Joachim Raff, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and Bernhard Molique.

Highlights include opening night on June 9 with Wisconsin Public Radio’s Norman Gilliland, two Salon Concerts at private residences in Sister Bay, four concerts with the Griffon String Quartet, an optional dinner at Alexander’s following the June 21 concert at the Fish Creek Historic Town Hall and the annual Labor Day Gala to be held at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor.

Will Healy, Midsummer Music’s 2021 New York City-based composer-in-residence, returns for 2022. Healy will perform for the world premiere of his commissioned trio for clarinet, viola, and piano.

Veteran favorite musicians who will be returning include David Perry and Ann Palen, violins; Sally Chisholm and Allyson Fleck, violas; Jeannie Yu, piano; James Waldo, cello; Heather Yarmel, flute; and JJ Koh and Dan Won, clarinets.

Midsummer’s Music continues its partnerships with such local arts organizations as Woodwalk Gallery and Write On, Door County featuring collaborations with artists and noted area poets who create original pieces based on inspiration from the music being performed.

Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Program calendar:

“Best of the Unknown Greats: Friedrich Kiel & Joachim Raff at 200”

+ “Quartet No. 3 in G Major, Opus 50” – Friedrich Kiel. “Quartet No. 2 in C Minor, Opus 202” – Joachim Raff.

Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m., Opening Night Gala, Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m., Björklunden, Baileys Harbor

Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay

Tuesday, June 14, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Sister Bay

“English Connections”

+ “Quartet No. 1, (‘Calvary’)” (1956) – Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. “Phantasy Quintet (1912)” – Ralph Vaughn Williams. “Quintet in C Minor, Opus 86” – Charles Villiers Stanford.

Thursday, June 16, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Sister Bay

Sunday, June 19, 5 p.m., Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor

Tuesday, June 21, 5 p.m., Dinner Concert, Fish Creek Historic Town Hall, Fish Creek

Thursday, June 23, 7 p.m., Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Griffon String Quartet

+ “Quartet No. 8 in C Minor” – Dmitri Shostakovich. “Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Opus 13” – Felix Mendelssohn.

Thursday, June 24, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Sister Bay

Saturday, June 25, 7 p.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay

Sunday, June 26, 3 p.m., Sister Bay Moravian Church, Sister Bay

Thursday, June 30, 7 p.m., Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

“Mozart & Healy”

+ “Trio in E-flat Major (‘Kegelstatt’)” K.498 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. “Trio” (2022) – Will Healy. “Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major,” I.449 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Friday, July 1, 7 p.m., Björklunden, Baileys Harbor

Saturday, July 2, 7 p.m., Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Sunday, July 3, 3 p.m., To be determined

Tuesday, July 5, 7 p.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay

“Scintillating Summer Serenades”

+ “Sextet in E-flat Major” – Paul Wranitzky. “Quartet in F Major,” K.E. 386b – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. “Quintet in D Major, Opus 35 – Bernhard Molique.

Thursday, July 7, 7 p.m., Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Friday, July 8, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, Sister Bay

Saturday, July 9, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Sister Bay

Sunday, July 10, 5 p.m., Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor

“Trio Magic”

+ “Serenade, Opus 50” (1895) – Laura Netzel. “Circulo, Opus 91” – Joachim Turina. “Trio in E-flat, Opus 100,” D. 929 – Franz Schubert.

Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay

Sunday, July 17, 3 p.m., Salon Concert, Trenchard Residence, Sister Bay

Thursday, July 21, 7 p.m., Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

“Lush & Thrilling Romantic Poetry”

+ “Quartettsatz in C Minor,” D. 703 – Franz Schubert. “Divertimento in E Major, Opus 53” – Friedrich Gernsheim. “Grand Quintetto in B-flat Major, Opus 34” – Carl Maria von Weber.

Wednesday, July 20, 7 p.m., Sister Bay Moravian Church, Sister Bay

Friday, July 22, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, Sister Bay

Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay

Sunday, July 24, 5 p.m., Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor

“Homeland Sentiments”

+ “Adagio from String Quartet in D Minor” (1869) – Mykola Lysenko. “Trio in C-sharp Major, Opus 100” – Philipp Scharwenka. “Quintet in A Major, Opus 81” – Antonín Dvořák.

Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m., To be determined.

Friday, July 29, 7 p.m., Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay

Sunday, July 31, 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Sister Bay

“Down Home & Heavenly”

+ “Divertimento No. 10 in F Major, K. 247” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. “Rodeo Reina de Cielo (Rodeo Queen of Heaven)” – Libby Larsen. “Septet in E-flat Major, Opus 25” – Ferdinand Ries.

Sunday, Aug. 21, 3 p.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Sister Bay

Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Friday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., Birch Creek: Juniper Hall, Egg Harbor

“Quintet Elegance”

+ “Quintet in E Major, Opus 1” – Dame Ethel Smith. “Quintet in D Major,” D. 956 – Franz Schubert.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Salon Concert, Courtney Residence, Sister Bay

Sunday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m., Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m., Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Friday, September 2, 7 p.m., Sister Bay Moravian Church, Sister Bay

“A Date with Destenay (and Franck at 200)”

+ “Trio in E-flat Major, Opus 44” – Louise Ferranc. “Trio in E Minor, Opus 27” – Edouard Destenay. “Quintet in F Minor” (1880) – César Franck.

Thursday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Saturday, Sept. 3, 3 p.m., The Clearing Folk School, Ellison Bay

Sunday, Sept. 4, 3 p.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay

Monday, Sept. 5, 3 p.m., Labor Day Gala, Björklunden, Baileys Harbor