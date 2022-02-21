OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Machickanee Players will return to the stage this week with the Bo Wilson comedy “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” in the community theater troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse.

Info: themachickaneeplayers.org.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 (dinner show), 2 p.m. Feb. 27 (pie show), 7 p.m. March 5, 6 p.m. March 6 (dinner show) and 2 p.m. March 7 (pie show).

Snapshot: Roads are flooded, bridges are washed out, but it takes more than a little rain to keep the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood from fulfilling their sworn mission. As they organize a relief effort for homeless Guatemalans, they are greeted with a small mountain of community donations. But one woman’s junk is another woman’s treasure, and the pile of items they collect in the church basement is hiding a thing or two.

Directing are Tammie McCarthy and Lynn Hollander.

In the cast are Jenny Fabry, Jackie Kapla, Susie Mozey, Jenny Warpehoski-Fulcher and Betty Yudes.

Performances of the play have twice been postponed. The troupe says, “As with many small theaters – that do not have the space to properly practice ‘social distancing’ – the pandemic had forced us to keep our doors closed and the stage lights off.” The troupe’s website notes no special requirements when attending.

Playwright Bo Wilson makes his home in Richmond, Virginia. He works as a professional dramatist.

The author of more than 40 plays, his work has won a variety of national awards and fellowships from theater companies, universities and festivals all over the country.