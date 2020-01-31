Comedy ‘Popcorn Falls’ will open readers theater series in Baileys Harbor

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV)

Peninsula Players Theatre will open its 2020 readers theater series with “Popcorn Falls” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor.

According to a press release: James Hindman’s “Popcorn Falls” is produced with support from and in coordination with Door County Reads and its exploration of “Virgil Wander” by Leif Engel. General seating is available, and admission is free.

Snapshot: Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, whose only claim to fame – its namesake waterfall – has dried up. The town hasn’t seen a tourist in three years. Now bankrupt, the town’s last chance is a large arts grant. But that requires the town to produce a play within a week. And one big problem: no playhouse. Another problem: no play. Led by Mr. Trundle the mayor and Joe the local handyman, the enterprising and caring townsfolk try to rise to the challenge, bring the town back to life and prove that art can save the world.

“The mayor makes it his goal to put on the play and save his beloved Popcorn Falls with all the gusto and hutzpah of a Judy Garland/Mickey Rooney movie,” said Greg Vinkler, Peninsula Players Theatre artistic director and director of the reading. “He involves a variety of hilarious and distinctive townsfolk, including a self-obsessed teenage girl, a one-armed hardware salesman, the very theatrical librarian, the eager-to-please sheriff, the no-nonsense middle school teacher, county officials and a single mom bartender/actress – all portrayed by two actors. ‘Popcorn Falls’ is full of small-town charm and is a delightfully positive and touching companion to ‘Virgil Wander.’”

“Popcorn Falls” is part of the Peninsula Players Theatre winter program, The Play’s the Thing, and is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin, and grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries and operating funds from Peninsula Players Theatre.

James Hindman is an actor and playwright whose work has received three Drama Desk and one Outer Critic Award nominations. He was a Terrence McNally Award finalist for his play, “The Drama Department,” and a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.

A native of Michigan, Hindman;s interest in theater began in high school.

“I couldn’t get a ride home from school one day,” Hindman said in an interview with Talking Broadway. “Some girl said, ‘If you stay after school and paint the sets with me, my mom will drive you home in about an hour.’ So I did that, and as I was painting the sets, the drama teacher asked me to help out with the scenery. I said, ‘Sure.’ I did that, and I thought, ‘This was kind of fun.’ I crouched down behind a fake tombstone made out of cardboard. It was a scary melodrama or something. That was my first job in the theater – hidden behind a tombstone.”

As an actor, Hindman’s Broadway credits include “Mary Poppins,” “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” “1776,” “City of Angels,” “A Grand Night for Singing,” “Cats” and “Dancing at Lughnasa.” His television and film credits include Ed Burns’ “Public Morals” (produced by Steven Spielberg), “House of Cards,” “The Blacklist,” “Unforgettable,” “The Sopranos,” “Rescue Me,” “Person of Interest” and Marvel Television’s “The Kick.”

Cast in the reading of “Popcorn Falls” are Peninsula Players veterans Joe Foust and Noah Simon, both of whom have extensive stage credits and both performed in Peninsula Players’ 2019 world première production of “A Trick of the Light.”

Foust was recently awarded Chicago’s Joseph Jefferson Award for his solo performance of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” at American Blues Theater.

Simon recently performed in “A Tuna Christmas” at Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay.

Simon (the mayor) and Foust (the handyman) will portray the multiple characters of Popcorn Falls.

The Play’s the Thing 2020 series also includes “Haunted: The Great Lakes Ghost Project” by Joe Zettelmaier, which will perform March 2, and “Eternity” by Wisconsin native Michael Cochran on April 6.

Door County Reads is in its tenth year, having grown out of the Library and the Peninsula Players Theatre partnership to bring The Big Read to Door County for three years. A full listing of events is available at doorcountyreads.org. Peninsula Players Theatre bills itself as America’s oldest professional resident summer theater.

The Play’s the Thing is part of the Peninsula Players Theatre’s continuing winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public. More about Peninsula Players Theatre’s 2020 season is at peninsulaplayers.com.