DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Productions community theater of greater Green Bay will wrap up its 2021-2022 season with seven performances of Rick Abbot’s “Play On!”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 13; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 19-21; and 2 p.m. May 22 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. For ticket information, click here.

Snapshot from websites: When a theater group tries to put on a play, the effort is anything but simple when the author keeps interfering and revising the script.

A plucky community theater is about to produce a show called “Murder Most Foul,” a Victorian “murder mystery” with the same title as an Agatha Christie novel but with no relation whatsoever. The director/theater manager, Jerry, thought producing the play was a good idea since the inexperienced playwright has agreed to let the company perform the show for no charge.

Jerry, however, had no idea what disasters await: The show is comically amateur, the “murder mystery” plot doesn’t really have a murder and the playwright keeps changing the story and script only two days from its premiere. It doesn’t help that the cast is disgruntled, and the playwright accidentally deletes the entire sound effect board.

Act I is a rehearsal of the dreadful show.

Act II is the near-disastrous dress rehearsal.

The final act is the actual performance, in which anything that can go wrong, does. A speech by the author during the curtain calls adds a madcap climax.

Directing is Michael Ajango, with assistant director Rochelle Van Erem.

The cast consists of Gus Kroenke, Brent Brayko, Mary Spencer, Erin Hunsader, Frankie Breit, Megan Carpenter, Grace Heine, Nikolai Kramer, Lucas Brunette and Raechal Wozniak Sanford.

Rick Abbot is one of several pen names for prolific playwright Jack Sharkey (1931-1992). He has 83 published plays written under his own name and four others – Rick Abbot, Monk Ferris, Mark Chandler and Mike Johnson. “Mike Johnson” wrote only stage thrillers. All the other plays are comedies and/or musicals. The plays are performed all around the world.