NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Riverside Players will present the offbeat “The Addams Family The Musical” in nine performances starting next week.

Performances in Riverside Pavilion in Riverside Park are at 8 p.m. July 21, 22, 23; 7 p.m. July 24; 8 p.m. July 27, 28, 29, 30; and 7 p.m. July 31. Info: here.

The show is based on characters created by Charles Addams, with the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics and Andrew Lippa.

Directing the Riverside Players production is Erick James Gyrion.

The show is satirical, dark, sassy, clever, and camp. Charles Addams was the creator of what essentially is a genre of whistling-past-the-graveyard humor.

The joke is what is black to the rest of the world is white with the Addams family. When mom Addams, Morticia, sings warmly that “Death is just around the corner,” she adds for one verse, “coroner… get it?” That’s Addams Family humor.

The story is about love being blind. A father is caught between a rock and a hard place – his wife and their daughter. The daughter, Wednesday, has fallen in love and wants to marry a guy she met while crossbow hunting pigeons in a park. Wednesday wants to unload her secret after a dinner with the two families. But mum’s the word for her father (Gomez), lest her mother (Morticia) put the kibosh on her marrying out of the faith, so to speak.

Wednesday makes her father promise not to tell. Gomez has never lied to his desired, adored, desired, beloved, desired, admired, and desired (he’s got it bad) Morticia. Gomez is caught between a gravestone and a hard place.

Riverside Players’ “Theatre in the Park” started in 1955. The program is funded through a combination of municipal sponsorships and community involvement. The scenic environment and rectangular stage with the audience on three sides set the program apart in Wisconsin.

The park is located at 500 E. Wisconsin Ave. Reserve seating is provided on padded chairs. The exposed sides of the shelter are covered with custom netting.